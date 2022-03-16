Mayans M.C. Season 4 Premiere Synopsis Teases "War" and "New World Order"

Mayans M.C. Season 4 gets underway in a month, and there is a lot at stake.

The hit Sons of Anarchy spinoff returns Tuesday, April 19 at 10 p.m. with the first two episodes.

FX has notoriously been silent about what's about to go down on the series, and given the way Mayans M.C. Season 3 ended, we shouldn't expect much information to come out ahead of the premiere.

Mayans M.C. Season 4 Key Art

"War descends on Santo Padre," reads the logline for the season premiere.

If you watch Mayans M.C. online, you know the series wrapped with the Santo Padre charter being attacked by other charters.

It was quite a visual, and one that left us with the sense that anything could happen on Mayans M.C. Season 4.

A lot is on the line, and we should probably not expect all of our favorite characters to survive the premiere.

E.Z. Reflects - Mayans M.C. Season 3 Episode 10

"The club navigates a tenuous new world order," is the logline for the second episode back, and it makes us think that EZ and his friends will make some sort of agreement.

The "new world order" could hint that they will take orders from the other charters.

Alas, we're barely scratching the surface here with what still needs to be addressed.

10 episodes will comprise the next season of the FX hit, which landed a renewal last year.

One Last Mission - Mayans M.C. Season 3 Episode 10

“I am deeply indebted to everyone at FX and 20th for allowing us to continue to tell the stories of the characters that Kurt [Sutter] and I created and whom our cast and crew took to new heights in season 3,” said showrunner Elgin James when the new season was confirmed.

“In Season 4 we look forward to diving deeper into each character’s truths, exploring the danger of the combustible world they inhabit, and for each writer, cast member and crew to stake out our place as storytellers.”

“Elgin James, his creative collaborators, this incredible cast and crew delivered on another epic season of Mayans MC,” said FX president Nick Grad in his own statement.

Alvarez on a Mission - Mayans M.C. Season 3 Episode 10

“Through three seasons, Mayans has told stories that resonate well beyond the border where the club thrives and survives, inviting fans inside their world and giving them a seat at the table.”

JD Pardo, Clayton Cardenas, Danny Pino, Carla Baratta, Michael Irby, Raoul Max Trujillo, Richard Cabral, Emilio Rivera, Sarah Bolger, Frankie Loyal, Joseph Lucero, and Vincent Vargas star.

