Misha Collins Joins Gotham Knights Pilot at The CW

Misha Collins is closing in on a return to the small screen.

The former Supernatural actor is set to play Harvey Dent (aka Two-Face) on The CW's Gotham Knights pilot.

Collins revealed the casting Wednesday morning on Twitter, alongside a photo of Aaron Eckhart's iteration of the character in The Dark Knight.

"I've asked if my version of the character could be wearing a beige trench coat over the grey suit. (I'm just not sure I'll be comfortable in front of a camera without one.)," the tweet reads.

The potential series entered development in December, ahead of a pilot order in February.

"In the wake of Bruce Wayne’s murder, his rebellious adopted son forges an unlikely alliance with the children of Batman’s enemies when they are all framed for killing the Caped Crusader," reads the logline.

"And as the city’s most wanted criminals, this renegade band of misfits must fight to clear their names."

"But in a Gotham with no Dark Knight to protect it, the city descends into the most dangerous it’s ever been."

"However, hope comes from the most unexpected of places as this team of mismatched fugitives will become its next generation of saviors known as the Gotham Knights."

The new series comes from Chad Fiveash and James Stoteraux (who both worked on Batwoman and Gotham) and Natalie Abrams (Batwoman, Supergirl, and All American). Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, and David Madden are all set as EPs.

Collins is well-known to The CW viewers for his role as Castiel on Supernatural, a role he held from 2008-2020.

The series is set to be told away from the Arrowverse as a standalone thing.

It joins pilots The Winchesters and Walker Independence on The CW's development slate.

The network on Tuesday picked up All American (for Season 5), The Flash (for Season 9), Superman & Lois (for Season 3), Riverdale (for Season 7), Walker (for Season 3), Kung Fu (for Season 3), and Nancy Drew (for Season 4).

Several shows remain on the bubble, including Legacies, Legends of Tomorrow, Batwoman, and Dynasty.

