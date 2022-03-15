Ms. Marvel: Disney+ Drops Trailer and Premiere Date

Disney+ has confirmed which Marvel series will premiere following Moon Knight.

The streaming service confirmed Tuesday that Ms. Marvel will launch Wednesday, June 8.

The latest MCU Disney+ series follows Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani), a Muslim American teenager growing up in Jersey City.

An avid gamer and a voracious fan-fiction scribe, Kamala is a superhero mega fan with an oversized imagination — particularly when it comes to Captain Marvel.

Yet Kamala feels like she doesn’t fit in at school and sometimes even at home. That is, until she gets superpowers like the heroes she’s always looked up to.

The trailer is very good, showcasing the series that will also set up the upcoming Captain Marvel sequel, The Marvels.

Vellani has already beeen confirmed to co-star on the flick opposite Brie Larson and Teyonah Parris.

The cast of Ms. Marvel also consists of Aramis Knight (Into the Badlands), Saagar Shaikh (Unfair & Ugly), Rish Shah (Emmerdale Farm), Zenobia Shroff (The Affair), Mohan Kapur (Hostages), and Matt Lintz (The Walking Dead, The Alienist).

Also a part of the cast is Yasmeen Fletcher (Andi Mack), Laith Nakli (Ramy), Azhar Usman (Patriot), Travina Springer (Strange Angel), and Nimra Bucha (Churails).

Episodes of the series directed by Adil El Arbi & Bilall Fallah, Meera Menon and Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy.

Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso and Bisha K. Ali are the executive producers.

Co-executive producers for the series are Sana Amanat and Trevor Waterson, and Bisha K. Ali is the head writer.

The streamer will also launch She-Hulk and Secret Invasion later this year.

But first, we have Moon Knight, which bows March 30.

The series is described as a “complex vigilante who suffers from dissociative identity disorder."

"The multiple identities who live inside him find themselves thrust into a deadly war of the gods against the backdrop of modern and ancient Egypt.”

Check out the trailer for Ms. Marvel below.

