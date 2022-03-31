NBC Sets Premiere Dates for America's Got Talent, American Ninja Warrior, & More!

NBC is looking ahead to the summer, and that can only mean one thing:

Lots of unscripted programming.

America's Got Talent and Dancing with Myself will launch NBC's summer season with back-to-back premieres on May 31.

The latest season of AGT will reunite Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel, Heidi Klum, and Sofia Vergara as they search for a new act.

Live shows will debut Tuesday, August 9, while results shows will air Wednesdays at 8/7c.

Meanwhile, Dancing With Myself is inspired by the millions tuning in to watch the latest dance crazes on social media.

It will see a group of everyday people compete each week in a series of high-energy dance challenges designed and demonstrated by the show's celebrity creators Shakira, Nick Jonas, Liza Koshy, and host Camille Kostek.

Shakira, Liza, Nick, and Camille will perform the new dance challenges created specifically for the show, which contestants will have to tackle.

They will also enlist the talents of guest celebrities who will submit their own challenges.

Isolated in their own pods, contestants have a short time to learn the new routines, add their unique flair and then perform their hearts out in front of a live studio audience.

As each round of the competition progresses, the creators on the judging panel provide instant feedback and choose their favorites to advance, along with audience picks.

Ultimately, however, it's the studio audience that decides who is named the best dancer of the night and gets to take home the cash prize.

American Ninja Warrior joins in the fun on Monday, June 6 at 8/7c, while the highly anticipated return of Who Do You Think You Are? is set for Sunday, July 10 at 7/6c.

Celebrities for Who Do You Think You Are? include Allison Janney, Zachary Levi, Nick Offerman, Billy Porter, Zachary Quinto, and Bradley Whitford.

What are your thoughts on the summer line-up?

Hit the comments.

