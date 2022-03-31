NCIS, NCIS Los Angeles, & NCIS: Hawai'i Renewed at CBS

The NCIS franchise will continue to solve crimes at CBS.

The returning CBS Original series are #1 broadcast series NCIS, top freshman drama NCIS: HAWAI`I and NCIS: Los Angeles.

“NCIS, one of the most popular and enduring series in the world, and fan favorite NCIS: LOS ANGELES have been hugely successful on the CBS schedule for years,” said Kelly Kahl, president, CBS Entertainment.

“With the strong new addition of NCIS: HAWAI`I, we are able to expand the strength of this formidable franchise across our schedule."

"We couldn’t be more excited to have all three talented casts and creative teams back to bring more compelling NCIS stories to viewers in the U.S. and around the globe.”

NCIS is the #1 broadcast series this season, delivering 11.11 million viewers and improving its new Monday 9:00 PM time slot by +149%.

Sean Murray, Wilmer Valderrama, Brian Dietzen, Diona Reasonover, Katrina Law, David McCallum, Rocky Carroll, and Gary Cole star.

The series said goodbye to Mark Harmon this season, but has managed to remain competitive in the ratings.

NCIS: Hawai'i is currently averaging 8.29 million viewers and is a time period winner on Monday at 10:00 PM, improving the time slot by +26%.

In addition, it’s virtually tied for #1 new drama.

Vanessa Lachey, Alex Tarrant, Noah Mills, Yasmine Al-Bustami, Jason Antoon, Tori Anderson and Kian Talan star.

Matt Bosack, Jan Nash, Christopher Silber and Larry Teng serve as executive producers.

NCIS: Los Angeles, meanwhile, is averaging 7.27 million viewers and is the top scripted program in its competitive time period Sunday at 10:00 PM.

The show’s 300th episode will air Sunday, May 8.

Chris O’Donnell, LL COOL J, Linda Hunt, Daniela Ruah, Eric Christian Olsen, Medalion Rahimi, Caleb Castille, and Gerald McRaney star.

The three dramas join the previously announced renewals of The Amazing Race, Bob ♥ Abishola, CSI: Vegas, Ghosts, The Neighborhood, Secret Celebrity Renovation, Survivor, Tough as Nails. and Young Sheldon.

The FBI franchise, which also includes Most Wanted and International, is set to be renewed, but the network is clearly waiting until nearer to upfronts to make the decision.

SWAT, Blue Bloods, Magnum P.I., Good Sam, B Positive, and United States of Al are still awaiting word on their future beyond the current TV season.

What are your thoughts on the renewals?

Hit the comments below.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.