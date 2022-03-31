Obi-Wan Kenobi Premiere Delayed; Star Wars Series Will Now Compete With Stranger Things

Disney+ is switching things up.

The streaming service, which switched to a Wednesday rollout strategy last year, has set a new premiere date for Obi-Wan Kenobi.

Initially set to bow on Wednesday, May 25, the series will now arrive Friday, May 27.

The move means the new series will now be competing with the first half of Stranger Things Season 4.

Why would the streaming service pull such a move? We don't know for certain, but it might draw eyes away from the Netflix hit, at least on the opening weekend.

Back when there were megahits on the broadcast networks, it was not uncommon to move a heavy hitter to weaken a competitor.

However, at a time when people notoriously watch TV on their own terms, it might not be that deep.

It could signal that Disney+ is going back to Friday drops for its original series, a strategy that changed thanks to the success of Loki.

The positive about the move is that we'll be getting two episodes on the premiere date.

Cool, right?

Ewan McGregor will headline the project, reprising the iconic role.

Hayden Christensen is also returning as Darth Vader.

"The story begins 10 years after the dramatic events of Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith where Obi-Wan Kenobi faced his greatest defeat - the downfall and corruption of his best friend and Jedi apprentice, Anakin Skywalker, who turned to the dark side as evil Sith Lord Darth Vader," reads the official logline.

Joining the cast are Moses Ingram, Joel Edgerton, Bonnie Piesse, Kumail Nanjiani, Indira Varma, Rupert Friend, O'Shea Jackson Jr., Sung Kang, Simone Kessell, and Benny Safdie.

The limited series is executive-produced by Kathleen Kennedy, Michelle Rejwan, Deborah Chow, Ewan McGregor, and Joby Harold.

What are your thoughts on the move?

Check out the announcement video below.

