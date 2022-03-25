Only Murders in the Building Season 2: Premiere Date Revealed!

Hulu is taking viewers back the Arconia sooner than planned!

The streaming service confirmed Friday that the hit comedy series would be back on the air June 28.

"Following the shocking death of Arconia Board President Bunny Folger, Charles, Oliver & Mabel race to unmask her killer," reads the logline.

"However, three (unfortunate) complications ensue - the trio is publicly implicated in Bunny's homicide, they are now the subjects of a competing podcast, and they have to deal with a bunch of New York neighbors who all think they committed murder."

Series regulars include Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez.

Season 2 guest stars include Oscar winner Shirley MacLaine, Zoe Colletti (Fear the Walking Dead), Cara Delevingne (Carnival Row), Andrea Martin (Evil), Michael Rapaport (Atypical), and Amy Schumer (Life & Beth).

The hilarious series hails from co-creators and writers Steve Martin and John Hoffman (Grace & Frankie, Looking).

Martin and Hoffman executive produce along with Martin Short, Selena Gomez, This Is Us creator Dan Fogelman and Jess Rosenthal.

Only Murders in the Building launched in August 2021, and quickly emerged as one of the buzziest shows around.

It was renewed shortly after its premiere.

“Only Murders in the Building reflects the kind of creative excellence that is the hallmark of Hulu Originals,” said ABC Entertainment and Hulu Originals president Craig Erwich.

“Steve, John and Dan have created a uniquely captivating and entertaining series."

"The audience’s response to the delightful blend of mystery, humor and emotion in the show has been overwhelming and we can’t wait to follow this unlikely trio on their next adventure.”

“Everyone in our amazing Building worked with such love and expertise through extraordinary times — and with incredible support from Disney, Hulu and 20th TV — to create a first season that might live up to our legendary cast, our beloved New York City, and to make a show about connection," said Hoffman.

"To feel we’ve connected with our audience and hit the mark enough already to have the chance to continue — and to carry on our show’s wild ride of mystery-comedy-empathy — is too exciting for words." "So I’ll shut up now, and just say a huge thanks to all and I can’t wait for more.”

What are your thoughts on the premiere date?

Check out a teaser below.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.