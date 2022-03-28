Only Murders In The Building Season 2 Trailer: Fireworks at the Arconia!

Are you ready, Arconiacs?

Hulu unveiled the first teaser trailer for Only Murders In the Building Season 2.

Fans have been clamoring for their first glimpse of what’s next ever since Only Murder In the Building Season 1's shocking finale!

Mabel

Steve Martin and John Hoffman’s Only Murders In The Building had fantastic ratings across the board and earned the distinction of being Hulu’s most-watched comedy ever.

With meta-humor, whimsy, and the comedic chemistry of its three leads, Only Murders In The Building has delighted audiences and critics alike. 

When last we saw our beloved trio -- Charles (Steve Martin), Oliver (Martin Short), and Mabel (Selena Gomez) -- they were being led away by the police after the murder of Arconia board president Bunny (Jayne Houdyshell).

Season 2 will focus on our three fearless podcasters attempting to solve Bunny’s murder -- and spilling all the juicy details to their listeners while they do it!

Oliver - Only Murders In The Building Season 1 Episode 1

Unfortunately, everyone thinks they did it!

Not only that, Cinda Canning (Tina Fey) has her own competing true-crime podcast, hoping to condemn the trio for good.

The trailer sees appearances from mega-stars Short, Gomez, and Martin, along with Nathan Lane as the shady Teddy Dimas.

Also featured are Season 2’s new stars -- Cara Delevigne (Suicide Squad, Carnival Row) and powerhouse comedienne Amy Schumer, fresh from hosting this year’s Academy Awards. How will these two ladies figure in the mysteries of the Arconia?

Mabel - Only Murders In the Building

Will Teddy and Theo ever get their comeuppance for their part in Zoe’s death and cover-up?

Will Oscar want revenge? How will Mabel’s arrest affect her relationship with Oscar?

What lengths will Cinda go to in order to retain her podcasting crown?

What zany hijinks with the trio get up to as they attempt to solve yet another murder and clear their names?

Not like that! - Only Murders In The Building Season 1 Episode 5

All these questions will no doubt be answered when Only Murders In The Building returns to Hulu on June 28!

Will Season 2 deliver on the promise of its debut? We can’t wait to find out!

Check out the trailer here!

