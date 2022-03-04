Ordinary Joe Canceled at NBC

NBC is parting ways with Ordinary Joe.

Deadline is reporting the network made the decision Friday to cancel the primetime drama after just one season.

The series drew decent reviews, but it failed to make a lasting impression on viewers.

Despite decent initial ratings, the numbers dropped as the season progressed, and it ultimately averaged 2.3 million viewers and a 0.3 rating across 13 episodes.

Out of the 17 scripted series on NBC, it ranked 15th, meaning that a cancellation was likely.

"Life is all about the choices you make — and sometimes what you do in a single moment can change everything,” reads the official synopsis.

James Wolk’s character Joe “faces one of these decisions at his college graduation."

"The three parallel stories that diverge from that night find Joe and the people around him with different careers, relationships and family lives, showing the unexpected ways that things change — and stay the same.”

The series had a unique concept, but it wasn't your typical broadcast drama.

NBC gave it a solid launching pad out of The Voice, so there wasn't much else the network could do.

An earlier timeslot might have worked, but in this streaming age, people either connect with a show or they don't.

It's difficult to break through because TV viewing is so fragmented due to the various offerings out there.

The series was in the works for years.

"I still remember when Matt Reeves shared this passion project back when I worked at Twentieth. Russel and Garrett wrote such a compelling and emotional script that was expertly executed from page to screen," said Lisa Katz, President, Scripted Content, Entertainment and Streaming when the series was ordered.

"We love how 'Ordinary Joe' lets us experience the universal question of 'what if' through an incredible cast of characters and engaging storylines."

In addition to Wolk, the cast also includeD Natalie Martinez (The Crossing), Charlie Barnett (Chicago Fire), and Elizabeth Lail (Gossip Girl).

NBC has renewed Chicago Fire, Med, PD, Law & Order: SVU, New Amsterdam, The Blacklist, and La Brea for next season.

More renewals and cancellations are expected in the coming weeks.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.