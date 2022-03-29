Ozark: Netflix Drops Trailer for Final Episodes

As a hit TV show ends, there's always anxiety attached with saying goodbye.

For fans of Ozark, a series that has had killed countless characters off, it's hard not to worry about where the Byrdes will end up on the final-ever episodes.

Netflix on Tuesday confirmed that April 29, 2022 will be the final premiere for the show.

Once the finale has aired, viewers will be able to take a deep dive into the making of the final season in “A Farewell to Ozark,” a 30-minute retrospective that serves as a love letter to one of Netflix’s great drama series.

The piece, which will be available on Netflix, explores the genesis of the series, the rich characters we loved and loved to hate, the gripping performances that captivated us, the creatives who made magic behind the camera, and a wealth of memories over the last five years.

As for what we can expect, Netflix also shared quite the logline.

Marty and Wendy are rid of Helen and climb to the top of Navarro's empire.

They find another opportunity to get out of the Ozarks but some past sins won't stay buried and the most dangerous threats come from blood.

The first part of the final season premiered January 21, 2022.

Ozark stars Emmy Award® Winner Jason Bateman, Emmy Award® Winner Laura Linney, Emmy Award® Winner Julia Garner, Sofia Hublitz, Skylar Gaertner, Charlie Tahan, Jessica Frances Dukes, Lisa Emery, Felix Solis, Damian Young, and Alfonso Herrera.

The cast also includes Adam Rothenberg, Emmy Award® Winner Richard Thomas, John Bedford Lloyd, Joseph Sikora, Bruno Bichir, CC Castillo, Katrina Lenk, Bruce Davison, Ali Stroker and Veronica Falcón.

Emmy Award® Nominee Chris Mundy returns as showrunner, writer and executive producer.

Jason Bateman, Mark Williams, John Shiban, Patrick Markey and Bill Dubuque serve as executive producers. Laura Linney serves as Co-Executive Producer.

Check out the trailer below and hit the comments with your thoughts.

Consider yourself spoiler warned!

