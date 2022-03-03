Ozark Tops Nielsen Streaming Chart as Reacher Breaks Prime Video Record

The Nielsen weekly streaming chart is a great way to assess how shows on that medium are holding up.

Typically, streaming services keep streaming numbers away from the prying eyes of subscribers.

The latest Nielsen streaming chart was toplined by Ozark, which recently dropped the first half of its fourth -- and final -- season.

The Jason Bateman and Laura Linney crime drama netted 2.4 billion minutes of streaming from January 31 to February 6.

Understandably, the numbers dipped from the week before's mammoth 4.1 bullion minutes of streaming it had the week before.

Still, this new tally kept it atop the chart, and with the final episodes set to bow in the coming months, the show will likely not be gone from the top spot for long.

Meanwhile, Prime Video's Alan Ritchson-led Reacher had 1.8 billion minutes streamed.

That number is huge, but thanks to the show premiering on February 4, the above number includes just three days worth of data.

It's possible the series will soar in its second week when the numbers are released.

Still, Prime Video recognized the instant success of the show and handed out a renewal just three days after launch.

Netflix's soapy Sweet Magnolia, meanwhile, had 1.32 billion minutes viewed, coming in fourth place for the week, behind Ozark, Reacher, and Encanto (1.33 billion).

Netflix has yet to pick up a third season of the drama series, but there's a good chance a pickup will be made official in the coming weeks.

Raising Dion was not far behind Sweet Magnolias, with 1.13 billion minutes viewed.

The polarizing -- and exhaustingly titled -- The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window had 1.12 billion minutes viewed that week.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.