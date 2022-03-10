Peaky Blinders Season 6: Netflix Sets Premiere Date!

The end is nigh for Peaky Blinders.

Netflix on Thursday confirmed that the sixth -- and final -- season of the Cillian Murphy-led drama will bow in the summer.

All six episodes will drop Friday, June 10 on the streaming service in the U.S.

Fans have known about the final season for over a year, with series creator Steven Knight revealing the show would continue in another form.

“’Peaky’ is back and with a bang. After the enforced production delay due to the Covid pandemic, we find the family in extreme jeopardy, and the stakes have never been higher," he said in a statement.

"We believe this will be the best series of all and are sure that our amazing fans will love it."

"While the TV series will be coming to an end, the story will continue in another form.”

That other form has since been revealed as a feature-length finale, Knight told Deadline.

“I can say that my plan from the beginning was to end Peaky with a movie,” he said

“That is what is going to happen.”

The movie is currently set to go into production in 2023 ahead of a 2024 launch.

The final season finds Tommy Shelby going head to head with various foes, but the most formidable enemy he has is himself.

Also returning are Tom Hardy, Paul Anderson, Finn Cole, Anya Taylor-Joy, Natasha O’Keeffe and Sophie Rundle, among others.

Co-star Helen McCrory (Polly Gray) passed away last year, and the final season premiere is dedicated to her.

The series returned ln the UK last month, and launched to record numbers, with 3.8 million viewers for the premiere.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.