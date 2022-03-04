Pitch Perfect TV Series: Sarah Hyland Among Three Additions to the Cast

Peacock's Pitch Perfect sequel series is rounding out its cast.

The streaming service on Friday confirmed Sarah Hyland, Lera Abova, and Jameela Jamil had all landed series regular roles.

They join previously announced series regulars, including Adam Devine who will reprise his role of Bumper Allen and Flula Borg who will reprise his role of Piëter Krämer.

In the new series, several years after we last saw him in Pitch Perfect, Adam Devine’s Bumper Allen moves to Germany to revive his music career when one of his songs becomes big in Berl

Sarah Hyland (Modern Family, The Wedding Year) will play Heidi, Piëter and Bumper's cheery and slightly odd American assistant.

While working on Bumper's team by day, she secretly harbors dreams of being a singer-songwriter herself, and moonlights by performing original songs in a Berlin cabaret.

Lera Abova (Anna) will play Piëter’s sister and a prominent Berlin DJ and music producer.

She performs in clubs all over the city as DJ Das Boot. She is as cool as Berlin in December (4.1°C).

Jameela Jamil (The Good Place, She Hulk) will play Gisela, a bombastic and flashy up-and-coming German pop star, Gisela is Piëter’s ex-girlfriend and Bumper's main rival the German Unity Day concert.

She will stop at nothing to beat him to stardom.

The comedy series will be executive produced by Elizabeth Banks and Max Handelman (Brownstone Productions), Paul Brooks and Scott Neimeyer (Gold Circle Films), as well as Adam Devine and Megan Amram.

Brownstone and Gold Circle produced all three films in the Pitch Perfect franchise and Banks directed Pitch Perfect 2 which was the highest opening weekend for a musical in history, the biggest opener for a first-time feature film director, and the second-largest opening for a female director.

“Our upcoming ‘Pitch Perfect’ series is another example of the unmatched synergy NBCUniversal is able to expand upon with our wide-ranging library of IP,” said Susan Rovner, Chairman, Entertainment Content, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming in September when the show got picked up.

“When we saw the opportunity to create a series for ‘Pitch Perfect’ with Elizabeth Banks, Max Handelman and Paul Brooks plus more earworm classics for super fans to enjoy, we jumped at it."

"And to top it off, we are so fortunate that Adam Devine is headlining the series and bringing fans the quirky, laugh-out-loud sensibility they loved in the film franchise.”

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.