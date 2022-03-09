Power Book IV: Force Renewed for Season 2 After Record-Breaking Launch

The Power universe is in fine form.

Starz on Wednesday announced a pickup for Power Book IV: Force Season 2, a little over a month from its premiere. 

The third spinoff in the Power franchise debuted February 6 as the most-watched premiere ever in Starz history with 3.3M multiplatform views in the U.S. alone.

The series premiere broke app viewership records delivering the most-watched day on the Starz app and on linear as the highest-rated premiere - both in the network's history.

"Fans have been eagerly awaiting Joseph's return as the iconic 'Tommy Egan' and from the show's record-setting debut, it was clear right away that they want to see another season of him taking on this new city," said Jeffrey Hirsch, President and CEO at STARZ.

"We are thrilled to have Joseph back in the 'Power' Universe and to be expanding the world with a new tapestry of power players brought to life by our fantastic cast."

The hit series stars Joseph Sikora (Power, Ozark), Isaac Keys (Get Shorty, The Oath), Lili Simmons (Banshee, Ray Donovan), Gabrielle Ryan (The Haves and the Have Nots, Bonding), and Shane Harper (A Teacher).

The cast also includes Kris D. Lofton (Ballers, Empire), Anthony Fleming III (Prison Break, The Beast), Lucien Cambric (Chicago P.D.,The Chi), and Tommy Flanagan (Sons of Anarchy, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2).

Gary Lennon (Power, Hightown, Euphoria) will join the second season as showrunner and executive producer of Power Book IV: Force.

Power Book IV: Force is executive produced by Courtney A. Kemp, Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson and Mark Canton.

The Power Universe series are executive produced by Power creator and showrunner Courtney A. Kemp through her production company End of Episode, Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson through G-Unit Film and Television, and Mark Canton through Atmosphere Entertainment MM.

Terri Kopp (BMF, For Life) and End of Episode's Chris Selak will also executive produce. Lionsgate Television produces the series for STARZ.

The series continues Sundays.

Return to TV Fanatic for Power interviews, reviews, and exclusive clips.

Remember, you can watch Power Book IV: Force online right here via TV Fanatic.

