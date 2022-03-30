Rat in the Kitchen Exclusive Clip: Introducing Chef Miranti

The long wait for Rat in the Kitchen is almost over.

The highly anticipated TBS reality series debuts on Thursday, March 31, at 9 pm ET.

In the premiere episode, “The Case of The Fishy Sauce,” co-hosts Chef Ludo Lefebvre and comedian Natasha Leggero welcome six new chefs to compete for a shot at $50,0000 in this culinary whodunnit.

Will a fishy faux pas be enough for the rat to avoid being identified and scurry home with the dough?

TBS describes the series as "far more than a cooking show hosted by iconic roasting queen and comedian Natasha Leggero and celebrity chef Ludo Lefebvre, is a game of high stakes cat and mouse where viewers get to play detective."

Over the course of the 10-episode season, a mix of professional chefs and passionate home cooks compete in a series of creative cooking challenges, earning cash in their bank for every dish that impresses Chef Ludo, while attempting to expose an undercover mole (the rat) determined to sabotage the dishes and undermine their chances at victory.

At the close of each episode, both cooks and viewers will determine who they believe is the rat.

If the cooks guess correctly, they win their bank but if successfully duped, then the rat walks away with the cheddar.

TV Fanatic has an exclusive clip of the series premiere that introduces Indonesian chef, Miranti.

The chef introduces herself as a dinner mistress, making Natasha, Chef Ludo, and the group are curious to know what she does.

Miranti explains that she is a dominatrix at her dinner table and her food slaps.

The sexual undertones just fly over Chef Ludo’s head.

“Rat in the Kitchen” is produced by ITV America’s Thinkfactory Media, in association with ITV Studios’ Possessed.

It is executive produced by Adam Reed, Adam Freeman, Simon Thomas, Bernie Schaeffer, Kenny Rosen and Michael O’Sullivan for Thinkfactory, and by Glenn Hugill for Possessed.

It is distributed internationally by ITV Studios.

