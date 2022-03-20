Riverdale Season 6 Episode 6 Review: Chapter One Hundred and One: UNBELIEVABLE

The title of Riverdale Season 6 Episode 6 is true to its name. This episode indeed was "unbelievable."

Riverdale has embraced its whole supernatural and paranormal side. No illusions, no hidden truths, and no reality. All magic and mischief for its explanation.

It's a new angle after the "Rivervale" event, but was the return a nice trip back to the Riverdale timeline?

"UNBELIEVABLE" had a lot going on in a short amount of time. Stories and connections for each of the characters were jam-packed in one chapter.

The pacing wanted us to pick right back up with the Riverdale crew after spending five chapters in Rivervale.

The movement wasn't jarring or choppy, but it felt like a ride to keep up with everything. There was enough on the plate to fill one to two more chapters between the explosion, the superpowers, curses, and gang war.

A little breathing room could've helped ease back into the Riverdale world.

This is Riverdale, after all, so we need to jump head-first into the fun insanity. Case in point: Britta's (and now Cheryl's) possession.

I had fully expected it was Nana Blossom blowing out the candles. Nana always seems to know more than she's letting on, so it wasn't out of the question for her to be shady. (Which she was, so I was half-right.)

Cheryl: To free Britta, do we have to perform an exorcism?

Nana Blossom: No, no, no!

Cheryl: Okay…

Nana Blossom: We must perform a banishment.

Permalink: We must perform a banishment.

It seemed particularly cruel that she took control of Cheryl's (her loving granddaughter's) body without her knowledge. Britta's possession was a tragic accident, but Cheryl's was deliberate. For someone she claimed to love, trapping the spirit of Abigail Blossom will come back to haunt her.

Abigail wants revenge against those who wronged her, and she has the magic to make it happen. So, we don't know yet what she'll do to achieve her goals and how far she'll go.

This spell could be a case of Nana Blossom unleashing a powerful unyielding force that she won't be able to stop.

Even the curse with the candles could be something that might come back to her times three. (The Craft taught us so much about evil karmic magic!)

It'll be interesting to find out how Archie's super strength and Betty's aura detection hurts them. Right now, it felt more like a positive than a curse, especially with them taking down criminals.

By comparison, Jughead's hearing loss seemed cruel and imbalanced.

You shouldn't have disrespected Betty that way! The Trash Bag Killer

Permalink: You shouldn’t have disrespected Betty that way!

Could Archie's strength hurt someone? Might Betty's powers lead villains to her?

With great power comes great responsibility. If Riverdale is turning into a superhero show, we're no doubt in for some consequences from their crime-fighting.

Like, Archie using his super strength to fight the Ghoulies.

This plot gives me major flashbacks of Archie's vigilante days, like during Riverdale Season 4 Episode 8. Many brash and reckless fights blew up in his face, and it wasn't a one-time issue in the Riverdale history books.

Archie loves to pick a fight regardless of whether he'll win it. His strength here worked out in his favor, but his fighting sparked a war that would cause more death and destruction.

Come on, Archie, this wasn't a simple argument like picking a fight with Glen. He should've backed off and let Toni/Fangs handle the Ghoulie mess.

Speaking of the Ghoulies, they're the villains that just won't quit. Haven't the Serpents and Riverdale crew defeated them plenty of times?

The Ghoulies have no chance of winning the war.

Sure, they've got a terrifying new leader in Twyla Twist (who is out for blood) and Hiram Lodge savings funding their resources. But the Ghoulies are batting several losses by now, and they're more fizzle than fire.

Veronica: Daddy’s had many chances. A more permanent solution needs to happen, which is why I’m reaching out to the underworld and putting a bounty on his head.

Reggie: Ronnie, no matter what Hiram did, he’s still your dad.

Veronica: It’s an act of self-preservation. My father will never stop gunning for us. Permalink: It’s an act of self-preservation. My father will never stop gunning for us.

Permalink: It’s an act of self-preservation. My father will never stop gunning for us.

Hopefully, the Ghoulies don't claim a victim in the war. I could see someone like Fangs as the sacrificial lamb, especially since he's starting a new romance with Toni (and his death opens up for a "Choni" endgame).

It's too early to tell how deadly this war will become.

The other big war came from Riverdale's mob storyline. Were you surprised that Hiram died from Veronica's hit?

After four seasons of Hiram controlling Riverdale, it's underwhelming for his character to die off-screen. He is the Big Bad of Riverdale! And his death came from a phone call?!

My gut is saying this might be a red herring; Hiram probably faked his death and bought his freedom. It wouldn't be the first time he survived, and his ending on Riverdale Season 5 Episode 19 opened the door for his future revenge.

It doesn't make sense to banish his character when they would kill him off so soon.

Veronica will have to live with the guilt of what she's done.

Putting the successful hit on Hiram is the first big mob move she can't take back. Veronica killed her enemy, and it's a family member she loved, albeit in a toxic way.

Her move could have a domino effect that connects to all her operations in town, especially with friends and enemies who have strong feelings about Hiram. And Veronica's relationship with Reggie since he wanted her to cancel it.

Hiram might be gone, but Hermosa could be the replacement for the Lodge vs. Lodge plot that Riverdale loves so much.

A Lodge scorned is a dangerous Lodge to fight.

Veronica should consider working with Betty. Her BFF's aura detection is an excellent power in a dangerous town like Riverdale.

Just imagine if Betty had this season's ago. We would've spotted Jason Blossom's killer and The Black Hood pretty quickly.

The mini-plot of stopping Trevor, the killer orderly, felt more filler than needed. "UNBELIEVABLE" wanted to give concrete proof of her powers, so a storyline about an orderly killing a nurse got slotted into an already jam-packed chapter.

Glen: Are you seeing anyone lately?

Betty: Yeah. Archie.

Glen: Come on, that pipsqueak? He satisfies you, really?

Betty: A lot more than you ever did. Permalink: A lot more than you ever did.

Permalink: A lot more than you ever did.

The same "a-ha!" twist could've just come from Glen's attack on Betty. Both plots were fine in the chapter, but only one was needed.

Comparing Trevor and Glen, Glen would win out. He's such a jerk! (Sorry Trevor, your plot didn't measure up.)

Were you shocked that The Trash Bag Killer killed Glen?

TBK was bound to visit someday, especially with his unresolved plot involving Betty. But for him to pop up out of the blue, I got a jumpscare. And Glen's gross actions before leaving made him prime for revenge.

Horror movie rule: never get into a car without checking the backseat! Glen failed that lesson the hard way.

Adding a serial killer plot into an already massive storyline for Riverdale Season 6 seems excessive. But if we have to prioritize, Riverdale does love its murder mysteries. And serial killers are its bread and butter; we can't deny that trademark.

Last Thoughts From Sweetwater River:

It's sweet that Mary let Archie buy the house. Their home had lots of memories; it would've been a shame for him not to get the chance to fix it and set up his life there.



Protect Bingo at all costs! The poor puppy didn't need to suffer from the explosion.



Can Kevin go to Broadway? His character had the perfect out. They're forcing him to stay at this point.



Jughead should've told Tabitha sooner about his hearing issues. Ignoring the problems could've caused more damage.

Now, over to you, Riverdale fans.

What did you think of "UNBELIEVABLE"?

Will the trio be cured of their curse? How long will Abigail Blossom take control of Cheryl? What does The Trash Bag Killer plan next?

