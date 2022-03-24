Roar Trailer Features Star-Studded Cast as Ordinary Women in Extraordinary Circumstances

There is a lot of great entertainment featuring women and their voices of late, and we couldn't be more excited.

Apple TV+ today released the trailer for Roar, the highly anticipated darkly comedic anthology series set to debut globally with all eight-episodes on Friday, April 15 exclusively on Apple TV+.

Based on a book of short stories by Cecelia Ahern, the series is the first to be released under Roar creators and co-showrunners Carly Mensch and Liz Flahive’s (GLOW) overall deal with Apple TV+.

The gripping trailer highlights the award-winning cast of actors that star across the eight distinct stories, including Academy, Emmy and Golden Globe Award winner Nicole Kidman (Being the Ricardos), who also executive produces.

Emmy, Grammy and Tony Award winner Cynthia Erivo (Harriet), six-time Emmy Award-nominee Issa Rae (Insecure), Emmy Award winner Merritt Wever (Unbelievable), SAG Award nominee Alison Brie (Happiest Season, GLOW), three-time Emmy Award-nominee Betty Gilpin (GLOW, The Tomorrow War) all get showcasing episodes.

And Meera Syal (Yesterday), Fivel Stewart (Atypical), and Kara Hayward (Us) are also featured.

Roar is an anthology series of darkly comic feminist fables. Spanning genres from magical realism to psychological horror, these eight stand-alone stories feature ordinary women in some pretty extraordinary circumstances.

In Roar, women eat photographs, date ducks, live on shelves like trophies. And yet, their struggles are universal.

Each installment of the anthology series will also feature notable stars such as Nick Kroll (Big Mouth), Judy Davis (Nitram), Alfred Molina (Spider-Man: No Way Home), Daniel Dae Kim (Lost), Jake Johnson (New Girl), and Jason Mantzoukas (Big Mouth).

Others include Chris Lowell (GLOW), Ego Nwodim (Saturday Night Live), Griffin Matthews (The Flight Attendant), Peter Facinelli (YesterYear), Simon Baker (The Mentalist), Hugh Dancy (Law & Order), Jillian Bell (Brittany Runs a Marathon), Bernard White (Evil Eye), Jand ustin Kirk (Weeds).

In addition to starring in one of the anthology’s episodes, Kidman executive produces alongside Per Saari and their Emmy Award-winning Blossom Films.

Emmy Award-winning producer Bruna Papandrea, Steve Hutensky and Allie Goss executive produce on behalf of Made Up Stories. Creators Flahive and Mensch serve as executive producers and co-showrunners.

Author Cecelia Ahern executive produces through Greenlight Go and Theresa Park executive produces for her Per Capita Productions. Roar is produced for Apple by Endeavor Content.

Roar joins a growing lineup of Apple Original anthology series including the Film Independent Spirit, GLAAD and NAACP Image Award-nominated Little America.

The new series will make its global debut on Apple TV+ alongside upcoming female-led Apple Originals the soon-to-premiere metaphysical thriller Shining Girls starring and executive produced by Elisabeth Moss.

Recently announced series Lady in the Lake, directed and co-written by Alma Har’el and co-starring Academy Award winners Natalie Portman and Lupita Nyong’o is also on they way.

The Last Thing He Told Me, starring Jennifer Garner, and written by Oscar winner Josh Singer and Laura Dave, and High Desert, from creator and writer Nancy Fichman, and starring and executive produced by Patricia Arquette also have green lights.

There is also the third season of Emmy, Critics Choice and SAG Award-winning series The Morning Show; the third season of NAACP Image Award-winning Truth Be Told, from creator Nichelle Tramble Spellman, and starring Octavia Spencer; and more.

Earlier today, Apple TV+ also announced that the Sharon Horgan created Bad Sisters will also be arriving soon.

So many women's voices, and we've got all the time in the world to listen to them.

Take a look at the trailer now.

