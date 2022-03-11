RuPaul's Drag Race Season 14 Episode 10 Review: Snatch Game

That Snatch Game was...a disaster. What happened on RuPaul's Drag Race Season 14 Episode 10 has never happened in Drag Race Herstory.

Never in the mainline series. Not during RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars or the Holi-Slay special. And not during any of the international Drag Race seasons.

In the wise words of Tatianna, the queens made some "Choices!"

Much of "Snatch Game" could best be described as bad choices.

The outfits during the Mini Challenge, the performances during Snatch Game, and even the looks on the runway fell flat. RuPaul's Drag Race Season 14 had been a strong season up until this moment.

The queens are all highly skilled performers, so it's shocking to see a car crash of this magnitude hit across the board.

Willow Pill joked during RuPaul's Drag Race Season 14 Episode 9 that there would eventually be a challenge where the queens would all bomb in. Well, it seems like we found that challenge.

Granted, the Mini Challenge shouldn't be judged too harshly during "Snatch Game."

Quick drag games are never taken seriously, and the queens are meant to act ridiculous. Creating bubblewrap outfits and posing for the Pit Crew/RuPaul fit right in with the tone of Drag Race.

Is it the most inventive game? Absolutely not.

We've had this type of challenge in the past, and it's been done to death. Simply cut-and-paste with a new theme, but it's the same as always—fun filler to eat up some time before the Maxi Challenge.

Snatch Game, on the other hand, was the main show. It's the iconic challenge that every Drag Race fan and queen looks forward to every season.

Just like the "Reading is Fundamental!" challenge, it's expected that Snatch Game will return every year. The queens here had no excuse for not being prepared without jokes.

Much of the issue starts with who the queen chooses for Snatch Game. The key to doing well is to choose a celebrity that is funny or a celebrity that they can make funny.

RuPaul: Up next: Willow Pill! She enjoys long walks on the freeway and coffee enemas.

Why did Bosco go for Gwyneth Paltrow? Why did Willow keep Drew Barrymore sweet than funny? Was Betsy DeVos the best idea?

Some ideas were good on paper (like Betsy and Tammie Brown), but the execution wasn't there.

The Snatch Game was the height of cringeworthiness. The editors didn't even try to hide the issues; "Snatch Game" fully embraced how bad the queens were doing.

I liked how open and self-aware each queen was about the performances. No sugarcoating the bad jokes; everyone was on the same page.

RuPaul: Oh, look at y’all looking like Expose! You know who Expose is?

[The queens shake their heads]

RuPaul: No. No! I need to fucking retire, is what I need to do.

[All the queens laugh]

RuPaul: Because they don't know shit about what I'm talking about.

Lady Camden's William Shakespeare, Daya Betty's Ozzy Osbourne, and Angeria Paris VanMichaels' Tammie Brown started strong, but they couldn't hit the right mark. All three needed to push themselves further and embrace the comedy with their characters.

Angeria tried her hardest, but her repeating the same mannerisms wouldn't solve the problem.

Jasmine Kennedie's Betsy DeVos, Willow Pill's Drew Barrymore, and Bosco's Gwyneth Paltrow weren't funny.

They might've matched the style of the characters, but none of them translated into comedy. Landing jokes and making RuPaul laugh will always trump matching the character. All three needed to reevaluate their path.

Jorgeous, on the other hand, wasn't Ilana Glazer from Broad City.

Ilana is a hilarious actress with many iconic memes, but Jorgeous didn't capture the vibe. It felt like someone who maybe watched an episode or two of Broad City and tried to recreate the few bits they saw.

Jorgeous needed to go all out to make this a fun Snatch Game.

DeJa Skye's win was a long time coming. Surprisingly, we can all thank Lil Jon for saving Snatch Game.

Lil Jon was hilarious!

[In confessional] If I'm doing amazing, like why can't I get the win, you know? DeJa Skye

DeJa didn't even need to do elaborate bits or overthink it. Her characterization of Lil Jon and randomly shouting "Yeah!" was enough to make everyone laugh.

This was the perfect example of choosing a character that DeJa could make funny. Lil Jon had enough solid material to fill any joke she needed, a smart choice for her. I'm glad she didn't switch at the last minute.

The runway of "Holy Couture" was a questionable and inconsistent outcome. If anyone looked at all eight queens on the runway, could they even guess the theme?

The best looks came from DeJa Skye, Jasmine Kennedie, Angeria Paris VanMichaels, Jorgeous, and Bosco.

Angeria and Jorgeous had simple-yet-beautiful looks. Angeria's church lady was a classic style that couldn't go wrong. And the glittery green bodysuit looked stunning on Jorgeous; it's a strong color for her that elevated all her features.

[In confessional] This is like the most hellish ASMR you've heard of. It's of duct tape and bubble popping filling the room. Bosco

Jasmine's astrology gown and headpiece looked impeccable on the runway! I wish she hadn't done the outfit reveal because the original ensemble looked much better than the ruffled loofah below it. Bosco's outfit reveal into the S&M nun had a better reaction since it gave her look the "Wow!" statement she wanted to make.

And DeJa's Joan of Arc gown was a great stylistic choice. The silver fabric flowing at the front of the dress looked heavy, but everything else helped tie it together into a strong look.

DeJa being the only top queen wasn't a surprising outcome. (See above for the many ways of why.)

I am surprised to see another lip-sync smackdown with the rest of the queens at the bottom. We haven't had this bad of a performance since RuPaul's Drag Race Season 11 when the Mariah Carey team bombed their Maxi Challenge.

It'll be interesting to find out which queen gets eliminated during the tournament. Like Jorgeous and Jasmine Kennedie, some queens proved themselves as lip-sync assassins.

We'll either have a bloodbath on the stage, or some shenanigans will be afoot. (*Pulls out RuPaul's opera glasses*) I can't wait to see how this turns out.

Last Thoughts From The Werk Room:

Daya should own up to her hatred against Jasmine. Her harsh comments during confessionals are looking extra-shady lately.



Dove Cameron was a great guest judge. She should return for another round when the queens perform better.



If anyone was going to get down to the truth about Snatch Game, it would be Michelle Visage.

