Scream Surprise: Latest Movie Touches Down on Paramount+

The Scream franchise was revitalized earlier this year with the addition of a new entry in the long-running series.

Now, fans can watch it again and again on Paramount+.

While it was previously revealed that Paramount Pictures would head to the streaming service 45 days after their theatrical debut, the lack of news about Scream was a bit of a concern.

The movie has racked up almosr $139 million at the worldwide box office, a huge improvement on 2011's Scream 4.

It also performed very well on VOD earlier this month, thanks to an attractive price point.

The new movie brings back original cast members Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox, and David Arquette alongside newcomers Melissa Barrera, Mason Gooding, Jenna Ortega, Jack Quaid, Dylan Minnette, Jasmin Savoy Brown, and Sonia Ammar.

Twenty-five years after a streak of brutal murders shocked the quiet town of Woodsboro, a new killer has donned the Ghostface mask and begins targeting a group of teenagers to resurrect secrets from the town's deadly past.

The franchise will continue in 2023 with Scream 6.

Radio Silence’s Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett are set to direct the next movie.

James Vanderbilt & Guy Busick will pen the script.

“We are tremendously grateful to the fans around the world who enthusiastically received our film."

"We can’t wait for audiences to see what Radio Silence, writers Jamie & Guy and Project X have in store for our Woodsboro family,” Spyglass and Paramount said in a statement.

“Working with such a wonderful and talented family of creators — and in the lineage Wes and Kevin so expertly built — has been the thrill of a lifetime, and we’re so excited to bring the next chapter in the Scream saga to life,” Radio Silence added in their own statement.

Scream joins the first four movies on the service.

Check out the trailer for Scream 2022

