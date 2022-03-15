Shelter: Prime Video Hands Out Series Order to Harlan Coben's YA Action-Thriller

Prime Video is getting into business with Harlan Coben.

Amazon Studios today announced that it has ordered Harlan Coben’s Shelter to series.

Based on the first novel in the New York Times best-selling author’s Mickey Bolitar trilogy, Jaden Michael (Colin in Black and White) will play the title character in the series, which will premiere on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide.

Harlan Coben’s Shelter tells the story of high school junior Mickey Bolitar as he navigates his new life with a mom in rehab, a dead father, an annoying aunt, and a new school in New Jersey with a camel as its mascot.

When a creepy old lady who may or may not be a ghost tells Mickey that his father isn't dead, Mickey is sure he's losing his mind on top of everything.

Mickey finds a grounding force in Ashley Kent, another new student who’s lived through her own tragedy.

But then Ashley goes missing, and as Mickey searches for her, he learns that everything she told him was a lie—and that he is in serious danger unless he gets to the bottom of what happened to her and his father.

Mickey’s search thrusts him into a world of conspiracy, lies, and the darkest aspects of humanity.

"It is such an honor to be working with this exciting young cast and our partners at Prime Video and MGM. I truly believe we will make something special,” said Coben.

“Harlan Coben’s Shelter is a rare action-thriller centered on the strength of family bonds that we are confident our Prime Video audience will enjoy,” said Vernon Sanders, head of global television, Amazon Studios.

“Rich with young adult and coming-of-age themes, the story is so special because of how it resonates across all demographics, which is what Harlan does best."

"From the original Myron Bolitar series to Mickey’s journey of resilience and self-discovery, Harlan is a wiz at creating sharp, distinct characters and we’re thrilled to team up with him, MGM Television, and the very talented Jaden Michael, who we know will do an incredible job of bringing Mickey Bolitar to life.”

Coben will serve as executive producer on with MGM's Rola Bauer on the project.

Coben is well-known for his wide array of of novels, with 75 million books in print worldwide.

Coben is also the creator and executive producer of several Netflix television dramas including Stay Close, The Stranger, Safe, Gone For Good, and The Woods.

