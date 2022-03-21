Snowpiercer Sneak Peek: The Return Everyone's Been Waiting For!

It's the resurrection everyone watching Snowpiercer believed had to happen. Melanie Cavill is BACK!

After the epic fake-out on Snowpiercer Season 3 Episode 4 where Jennifer Connelly appeared as Melanie in Alex and Wilford's imaginations, fans began losing hope that the character had survived her trek into the white on Snowpiercer Season 2 Episode 10.

But after Wilford's revelation at the end of Snowpiercer Season 3 Episode 7 that he had some evidence of something moving out on the tracks, Layton and his team follow the breadcrumbs and find their intrepid engineer, as seen in the final scenes of Snowpiercer Season 3 Episode 8.

TV Fanatic is excited to bring you this exclusive sneak peek at Melanie's return to the Snowpiercer engine.

As we all know, as much as Melanie cares for Ben and Alex or anyone, her true love is the train.

That tender wonder is evident in every moment as she moves through the car.

While Layton helps her into the engine, she clearly wants to return to the controls on her own.

Her reunion with Javi is a telling one. Both have been through terrible experiences since the last time they met.

Javi's scars are evident on his face. Where has Melanie buried hers?

She looks at him carefully before reaching out for the hug. It's more than a hug of reunion between co-workers. It is a hug of understanding and comfort.

Their trauma may be different, but survivors can't help but recognize each other.

Javi may not have always been comfortable with Melanie's secrets, but his courage has come through at pivotal times throughout the series, and he has suffered deeply for it.

The walk from Layton to her seat at the controls is a journey of resurrection.

Symbolically, she moves from the political life thrust upon her by circumstance to her first love, Science. At the controls, surrounded by her loved ones, she finds herself where she most feels herself.

It's a beautiful moment of respite from the insanity of the season.

We began Season 3 believing Melanie dead, sacrificed for the data that would lead Snowpiercer to New Eden.

With only the fact we never saw a body to fan the flames of speculation, Melanie's specter has hovered nearby even when she wasn't on-screen.

Finally seeing her back where she belongs is perhaps one of the most satisfying moments of the season. Can't imagine that'll last long, but let's enjoy it while it lasts, okay?

While this sneak peek is undeniably delightful in its emotional and karmic weight, it does beg answers to several questions.

How did she survive?

How has the time away affected her?

What does her return mean for Layton, Wilford, and New Eden?







