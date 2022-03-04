So You Think You Can Dance Shocker: Nigel Lythgoe Dropped as Judge

So You Think You Can Dance is staging a comeback ... but one of its most familiar faces will not be back.

Nigel Lythgoe took to Twitter Friday to reveal he has not been asked back.

“I am so thrilled that America’s young aspiring dance talent will get to work with some of our greatest creative choreographers,” the EP wrote.

“On a personally sad note, I have not been asked to be on the judging panel this season. I don’t know who will be saying ‘Cue Music’ but I wish them well.”

The development comes as a big shocker when you consider that Lythgoe has served as a judge on every single season to date.

FOX has yet to comment on the decision, but it will undoubtedly divide the fans who have watched the show for so long.

The series was originally set to return for Season 17 in the summer of 2020, but the network and producers decided against bringing the show back during the pandemic.

“Production on Season 17 of ‘So You Think You Can Dance’ will not be moving forward due to health and governmental restrictions in response to the COVID-19 pandemic,” Fox said in a statement in 2020, confirming the hiatus.

“As a result, while we were looking forward to its return this summer, we cannot meet the standards we’ve set for viewers and contestants in light of the show’s unique format, intricate production schedule and limited time."

Longtime host Cat Deeley was set to return at the time, in addition to Lythgoe, Mary Murphy, and Laurieann Gibson.

Many TV shows switch the faces attached, but it doesn't always come with good feedback from the fans.

Dancing with the Stars famously fired hosts Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews, and fans were left in shock over the decision.

FOX could sign Lythgoe back up, but for now, it looks like So You Think You Can Dance will return with some big changes.

What are your thoughts on this development?

Hit the comments below.

