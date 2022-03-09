Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Teaser Introduces New Adventures for Returning Characters

Are you ready for new adventures in the Star Trek universe?

Paramount+ today revealed the official teaser trailer for its highly anticipated Star Trek: Strange New Worlds.

The series will premiere Thursday, May 5, exclusively on Paramount+ in the U.S., Latin America, Australia, and the Nordics.

Following the premiere, new episodes of the 10-episode-long season will be available to stream weekly on Thursdays in the U.S.

The latest spinoff is based on the years Captain Christopher Pike manned the helm of the U.S.S. Enterprise.

The series will feature fan favorites from Star Trek: Discovery Season 2, Anson Mount as Captain Christopher Pike, Rebecca Romijn as Number One and Ethan Peck as Science Officer Spock.

The series will follow Captain Pike, Science Officer Spock and Number One in the years before Captain Kirk boarded the U.S.S. Enterprise, as they explore new worlds around the galaxy.

The cast also includes Jess Bush as Nurse Christine Chapel, Christina Chong as La’an Noonien-Singh, Celia Rose Gooding as Cadet Nyota Uhura, Melissa Navia as Lt. Erica Ortegas and Babs Olusanmokun as Dr. M’Benga.

The series premiere was penned by Akiva Goldsman with the story by Akiva Goldsman, Alex Kurtzman and Jenny Lumet.

Goldsman and Henry Alonso Myers serve as co-showrunners, with Goldsman directing the premiere episode.

Goldsman, Kurtzman and Lumet serve as executive producers in addition to Alonso Myers, Heather Kadin, Frank Siracusa, John Weber, Rod Roddenberry, Trevor Roth and Aaron Baiers.

The series is produced by CBS Studios, Secret Hideout and Roddenberry Entertainment.

The teaser trailer is a lot of fun, ushering in a new era of the beloved franchise.

In recent years, Star Trek has been revitalized thanks to a stellar slate of Star Trek series on Paramount+.

The move to streaming has given the franchise a new lease of life, and we are so excited for the future.

Check out the teaser trailer below.

Hit the comments with your thoughts!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.