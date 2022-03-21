Supernatural Prequel The Winchesters Casts Sam and Dean's Parents

The CW is taking Supernatural viewers to the past.

The network on Monday confirmed it had cast John and Mary Winchester for its prequel pilot The Winchesters.

Drake Roger (The In Between) is set to play John Winchester, according to Deadline.

“Recently returned from Vietnam, the selfless and clearheaded John Winchester finds a new mission back home, where traces of his father’s past lead him to a secret organization and a whole new war as a hunter,” reads the official description for the character.

Meg Donnelly (American Housewife) has landed the role of 19-year-old Mary.

“Mary Campbell has been fighting the forces of darkness since she was a child. After losing someone close to her, the hardened hunter considers quitting the family business — until her father’s disappearance and the arrival of newcomer John Winchester forces her to lead a new team," the description reads.

On Supernatural, Matt Cohen and Amy Gumenick portrayed John and Mary as young adults while Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Samantha Smith played the pair in the present timeline of the original series.

The new series is to be told from the perspective of narrator Dean Winchester (Jensen Ackles).

It will chart the untold love story of how John met Mary and how they put it all on the line to not only save their love, but the entire world.

“After Supernatural wrapped its 15th season, we knew it wasn’t over. Because like we say in the show, ‘nothing ever really ends, does it?'” Jensen Ackles told Deadline of the announcement last year.

“When Danneel and I formed Chaos Machine Productions, we knew the first story we wanted to tell was the story of John and Mary Winchester, or rather the Supernatural origin story."

"I always felt like my character, Dean, would have wanted to know more about his parents’ relationship and how it came to be. So I love the thought of having him take us on this journey.”

The Winchesters is the third Supernatural spinoff to enter development, but it is the first to be in the works following the conclusion of the series.

Bloodlines was previously in the works and aired as a backdoor pilot in 2014, while Wayward Sisters followed a few years ago, and ultimately didn't get a series order.

The series has many fans, so it makes sense that CW would only want to produce the spinoff that feels like the best way to keep the franchise.

