Teen Wolf: Ian Bohen Hopeful We'll See Derek and Peter in Paramount+ Movie

With Paramount+ moving ahead with the Teen Wolf movie, many fans were left in shock when some big names were left out of the initial casting announcement.

Two of those names were Ian Bohen (Peter Hale) and Tyler Hoechlin (Derek Hale), but one of those stars believes fans will get what they want in the end.

Bohen opened up to TV Line about the absence of the beloved characters.

“We would love to do that together, and I can absolutely see a world where we are reunited,” the actor shared.

“I know they’re shooting here pretty soon, so you will have a definite yea or nay forthcoming for certain."

"But I feel positive about it. I wouldn’t want to see a movie where Derek and Peter weren’t in it.”

Bohen and Hoechlin both currently star on The CW's Superman & Lois.

Paramount+ recently revealed the cast would consist of Tyler Posey as Scott, Holland Roden as Lydia Martin, Shelley Hennig as Malia, Reed as Allison, Orny Adams as Coach Bobby Finstock, and Linden Ashby as Sheriff Noah Stilinski.

Also returning is JR Bourne as Chris Argent, Seth Gilliam as Dr. Alan Deaton, Colton Haynes as Jackson Whittemore, Ryan Kelley as Deputy Jordan Parrish, Melissa Ponzio as Melissa McCall, and Dylan Sprayberry as Liam Dunbar.

Dylan O'Brien and Arden Cho are both not on the cast list, but it was reported by Deadline that the latter declined due to being offered half the salary of the other three female co-stars.

"A full moon rises in Beacon Hills, and with it a terrifying evil has emerged," reads the logline for the project.

"The wolves are howling once again, calling for the return of Banshees, Werecoyotes, Hellhounds, Kitsunes, and every other shapeshifter in the night."

"But only a Werewolf like Scott McCall, no longer a teenager yet still an Alpha, can gather both new allies and reunite trusted friends to fight back against what could be the most powerful and deadliest enemy they’ve ever faced."

Teen Wolf originally aired 2011-2017 on MTV and was a success story for the cabler.

A spinoff at Paramount+ has also been ordered, further extending the franchise.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.