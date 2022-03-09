Teen Wolf's Dylan O'Brien Confirms He Won't Return for Movie: 'It Was a Difficult Decision'

Dylan O'Brien has confirmed the news Teen Wolf fans feared the most:

He will not be returning for the forthcoming Paramount+ movie follow-up.

“It was a difficult decision,” O’Brien said in an interview with Variety.

“A lot went into it," the star added of the decision.

“The show couldn’t be more dear to me. It was the first thing I ever did I and so many people there are extremely dear to me."

"It was something I was trying to make work but it all happened very fast."

"We didn’t really know that it was happening and they kind of just threw it at us a little bit, which is fine because we all love the show," he added.

"We were trying to figure it out.”

“Ultimately, I just decided it was left in a really good place for me and I still want to leave it there,” he continues.

“I wish them well and I’m going to watch it the first night it comes out. I hope it f–ing kicks ass, but I’m not going to be in it.”

Paramount+ recently revealed the cast would consist of Tyler Posey as Scott, Holland Roden as Lydia Martin, Shelley Hennig as Malia, Reed as Allison, Orny Adams as Coach Bobby Finstock, and Linden Ashby as Sheriff Noah Stilinski.

Also returning is JR Bourne as Chris Argent, Seth Gilliam as Dr. Alan Deaton, Colton Haynes as Jackson Whittemore, Ryan Kelley as Deputy Jordan Parrish, Melissa Ponzio as Melissa McCall, and Dylan Sprayberry as Liam Dunbar.

"A full moon rises in Beacon Hills, and with it a terrifying evil has emerged," reads the logline for the project.

"The wolves are howling once again, calling for the return of Banshees, Werecoyotes, Hellhounds, Kitsunes, and every other shapeshifter in the night."

"But only a Werewolf like Scott McCall, no longer a teenager yet still an Alpha, can gather both new allies and reunite trusted friends to fight back against what could be the most powerful and deadliest enemy they’ve ever faced."

Teen Wolf originally aired 2011-2017 on MTV.

What are your thoughts on the announcement?

Hit the comments below.

