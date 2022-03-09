Tehran: Apple TV+ Drops Teaser Trailer for Season 2

Are you ready for some more Tehran?

Apple TV+ on Wednesday unveiled the teaser trailer for the second season of its International Emmy Award-winning hit, espionage thriller.

Starring two-time Emmy Award-winner and Academy Award-nominee Glenn Close, and returning cast Niv Sultan, Shaun Toub, Shervin Alenabi, Arash Marandi and Shila Ommi, the first two episodes of the second season of the critically acclaimed series will debut globally on Friday, May 6, 2022 on Apple TV+.

New episodes follow every Friday during its eight-episode season through June 17, 2022.

The seres stars Niv Sultan as ‘Tamar,' a Mossad hacker-agent who infiltrates Tehran under a false identity to help destroy Iran’s nuclear reactor.

But, when her mission fails, Tamar must plan an operation that will place everyone dear to her in jeopardy.

The series is created by Moshe Zonder, Dana Eden and Maor Kohn, and directed by Daniel Syrkin. Omri Shenhar serves as writer alongside Zonder.

Syrkin and Shenhar are also co-creators. The executive producers are Dana Eden and Shula Spiegel for Donna and Shula Productions, Alon Aranya for Paper Plane Productions, Julien Leroux for Paper Entertainment, Peter Emerson for Cineflix Studios, and Moshe Zonder, Omri Shenhar, Daniel Syrkin and Eldad Koblenz for Kan 11.

The series has been a breakout success since its launch in 2020.

The freshman season drew rave reviews and won the series Best Drama at the International Emmy Awards.

All eyes will be on Tehran to see if it can continue as one of the best shows on the air.

Many shows suffer from the dreaded sophomore slump, but the first teaser for Tehran Season 2 certainly looks A+.

Check out the full clip below, and hit the comments.

Will you be watching Tehran Season 2?

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.