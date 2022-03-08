The Batman Prequel Series Scrapped at HBO Max

HBO Max is not moving forward with a planned prequel series of The Batman.

The director of the new Warner Bros. Pictures movie revealed the decision during Monday's edition of the Happy Sad Confused podcast.

“One thing that we’re not doing that I was gonna do… So, there’s the Gotham police show, which, that one actually is put on hold. We’re not really doing that.”

The series was set to “build upon the motion picture’s examination of the anatomy of corruption in Gotham City, ultimately launching a new Batman universe across multiple platforms," according to TV Line.

"The series provides an unprecedented opportunity to extend the world established in the movie and further explore the myriad of compelling and complex characters of Gotham.”

“This is an amazing opportunity, not only to expand the vision of the world I am creating in the film, but to explore it in the kind of depth and detail that only a longform format can afford,” Reeves said in a statement.

“And getting to work with the incredibly talented Terence Winter, who has written so insightfully and powerfully about worlds of crime and corruption, is an absolute dream.”

While this series is not moving forward, the Colin Farrell-fronted series about Penguin's rise to power in the city's criminal underworld is moving ahead for now.

The Batman launched in theaters this month after several delays brought on by the pandemic.

The movie opened to $128.5 million domestically and currently stands tall at $258 million around the globe, proving the impressive staying power for franchises at the cinema.

Robert Pattinson played the caped crusader in the movie, with the rest of the cast rounded out by Zoe Kravitz, Paul Dano, Jeffrey Wright, and John Turturro.

The movie was intended to be the first of a new Batman trilogy, and given that the early response has been overwhelmingly positive, it could happen.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.