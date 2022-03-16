The Courtship Banished from NBC Schedule After Two Low-Rated Episodes

The Courtship is splitting up with NBC.

The new reality series has been dropped from the Sunday schedule.

In a move that might secure a second season, USA Network has picked up the remainder of the first season.

The cabler is pairing up the dating series with Temptation Island Season 4.

Temptation Island Season 4 gets underway Wednesday, March 16, and will be followed by the series premiere of The Courtship.

Fans of the Courtship will get their next fresh episode on March 23 on USA Network because the cabler will air episodes 2 and 3 back-to-back at 11 p.m.

News of the switch-up comes after the series failed to garner much traction on NBC.

It launched with fewer than a million viewers and slipped to a little over 500,000 viewers in week two.

Episodes will still be available on NBCUniversal streaming service Peacock, just one day after they air on USA Network.

The series was clearly picked up in response to Bridgerton after the Netflix hit exploded in popularity.

A dating show taking place in Regency-style England sounds like a draw when you consider the cluttered reality series on the air.

It remains to be seen whether the show will have much of an audience on USA Network, but at least it will have a compatible lead-in.

“Transported to a Regency-style England, a group of eligible hopeful suitors will have to win the heart of our heroine, and her court,” the series description says.

“Housed in a castle on the countryside, set on a beautiful backdrop of rolling hills, the heroine and suitors will experience that with which dreams are made."

"From carriage rides and boat rides on the lake to archery and handwritten letters to communicate, they will be immersed in a time-traveling quest for love," the logline continues.

"In the end, our heroine and her suitors will discover if the ultimate romantic experience will find them true love.”

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.