The Crown Casts Emily in Paris Star Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu

The Crown Season 5 will feature the appearance of an Emily in Paris star.

Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu -- best known for playing Sylvie Grateau on Emily in Paris -- has landed a role on the royal drama.

Leroy-Beaulieu shared the casting news with the UK's Mail on Sunday.

Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu attends the "Toute La Memoire Du Monde" Festival

“It was a very small thing but it was a lot of fun and I was so, so happy to be in it. Every episode is like a little film on its own. It’s crazily well written.”

The acclaimed actress will play Monique Ritz, the widow of Charles Ritz, who sold his family-named Paris hotel to Mohamed Al Fayed in 1979.

This was the hotel where Diana, Princess of Wales, and Dodi Fayed, Mohamed's son, spent the evening before the tragic crash that killed them both in 1997.

Leroy-Beaulieu has also appeared on Call My Agent, Surprise Party, and several more projects.

Sylvie Wears Gold - Emily in Paris

The Crown Season 5 is set to be the penultimate season, and it will feature another wealth of changes in the casting department.

Imelda Staunton is taking over from Olivia Colman as the Queen, while The Affair's Dominic West is set to play Prince Charles.

The Netflix hit will also star Elizabeth Debicki as Princess Diana, Jonathan Pryce as Prince Philip, and Jonny Lee Miller as British Prime Minister John Major.

The Crown has been known to refresh its cast every two seasons because each season takes place several years after its predecessor.

Imelda Staunton Poses on Red Carpet

At one point, it was reported that The Crown Season 5 would be the conclusion of the show, but creator Peter Morgan later switched things up.

"As we started to discuss the storylines for series five, it soon became clear that in order to do justice to the richness and complexity of the story we should go back to the original plan and do six seasons," he said in a statement.

"To be clear, season six will not bring us any closer to present day — it will simply enable us to cover the same period in greater detail," added Morgan of the switcheroo.

Dominic West on The Crown

What are your thoughts on the casting news?

Are you excited for the new season of The Crown?

Hit the comments below.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

