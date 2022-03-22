The Flash, All American Among Seven CW Shows Renewed; Legacies, Batwoman on the Bubble

The CW is getting into the renewal spirit.

The network on Tuesday picked up All American (for Season 5), The Flash (for Season 9), Superman & Lois (for Season 3), Riverdale (for Season 7), Walker (for Season 3), Kung Fu (for Season 3), and Nancy Drew (for Season 4).

The CW typically renews shows very early, but this is the first time in years the network waited until spring to dole out the pickups.

On top of that, several shows have been left on the bubble, leading to a lot of speculation about what it could mean for the future of the network as a whole.

It was revealed recently that the network has been put up for sale by Warner Bros. and Paramount.

Traditionally, the network's series don't perform well in live + same day viewing, meaning that the studios associated with the shows make their money from lucrative streaming deals.

“As we prepare for the 2022-23 season, these scripted series, along with the alternative series we renewed earlier, will serve as the start of a solid foundation utilizing some of our most-watched series for us to build on for next year and beyond,” Mark Pedowitz said in a statement.

“These dramas are also important to our overall digital strategy, as they are some of our most-streamed and socially-engaged programming, and we look forward to adding more new and returning series to help strengthen and expand our multiplatform footprint.”

On a somewhat concerning note, several shows have not landed pickups.

Legacies is currently airing its fourth season and has proven to be incompatible with lead-in Walker.

However, enough episodes have aired this season for the network to make a decision on the future.

The positive is that it does enjoy solid gains in delayed viewing, so it's possible a renewal will come down the line.

Batwoman, 4400, and DC's Legends of Tomorrow have all wrapped their current seasons, but the network has not made a decision on whether the shows will be back.

Charmed and Dynasty only just started their new seasons, while In the Dark, Stargirl, Roswell, New Mexico, and Tom Swift are awaiting premiere dates.

Newer entries Naomi and All American: Homecoming are just weeks into their opening seasons, so the network is probably waiting on more data.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.