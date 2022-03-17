The Flight Attendant Season 2 Gets April Premiere, Bonkers First Trailer

The Flight Attendant Season 2 will touch down earlier than planned.

Initially set for a summer launch, the Kaley Cuoco-led thriller will return to HBO Max Thursday, April 21.

The streamer also revealed that two episodes will bow on the premiere date, followed by one new episode a week after that, leading up to its finale on May 26.

This is a different rollout strategy from The Flight Attendant Season 1, which got a three-episode launch, followed by two episodes a week.

The Flight Attendant Season 2 focuses on Cassie “living her best sober life in Los Angeles while moonlighting as a CIA asset in her spare time,” according to the official description.

“But when an overseas assignment leads her to inadvertently witness a murder, she becomes entangled in another international intrigue.”

We will also meet Cassie's mother, played by Sharon Stone on the new episodes.

Alongside Cuoco, The Flight Attendant Season 2 stars Zosia Mamet, Griffin Matthews, Deniz Akdeniz, and Rosie Perez.

Returning recurring guest stars include T.R. Knight, Yasha Jackson, and Audrey Grace Marshall.

The season also stars new series regulars Mo McRae, Callie Hernandez, and JJ Soria, as well as new recurring guest stars Alanna Ubach, Cheryl Hines, Jessie Ennis, Mae Martin, Margaret Cho, Santiago Cabrera, and Shohreh Aghdashloo.

The series was a lot of fun during its first season, but that was envisioned as a one-season deal, with the show set to end all of the plots.

“We are delighted that the show has resonated so strongly with audiences and critics," said HBO Max and HBO chief content officer Casey Bloys in 2020 when the show was renewed.

"We congratulate Kaley, Steve, Greg and Sarah, along with the rest of the incredibly talented cast, executive producers and our partners at Warner Bros. Television on all the success of the first season."

"I look forward to seeing where Cassie will go next.”

Check out the full-lengh teaser below.

