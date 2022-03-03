The Good Doctor: Antonia Thomas to Return!

Dr. Claire Brown will walk the halls of St. Bonaventure again in the spring.

Antonia Thomas has closed a deal to return for a two-episode stint during The Good Doctor Season 5.

Deadline first reported the news, but the ABC drama is keeping details of the big comeback under wraps.

News broke ahead of the fourth season finale last year that Thomas would be leaving the show behind.

"I think, ultimately, for me, it’s about coming to the point where I think we’ve really run the gamut of different things that Claire can have gone through, and I’m now really excited to explore different creative opportunities," she told Deadline at the time.

The actress previously revealed she would welcome the opportunity to return if the time was right.

"Really for me, if there was more time in the year to be able to shoot the show and to be able to go off and do some of the other things that I’m wanting to explore now, I’d do both," the star shared.

"It has not been an easy decision for me to leave, so I absolutely would love to come back every now and then and say hi, I’m very much looking forward to that."

The series has had a big turnover of cast members since its premiere in 2017, which has probably contributed to the steady decline in the ratings.

If you watch The Good Doctor online, you know Claire was written out of the series by accepting a position at a hospital in Guatemala.

Fans understandably had many thoughts about the exit, but it will be exciting to see what brings the character back into the mix.

It's unclear whether this storyline will clear the way for more guest stints down the line, or if it will bring Claire's storyline to a close for good.

What are your thoughts on the return?

Hit the comments.

The Good Doctor airs Mondays at 10 p.m. on ABC.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic.

