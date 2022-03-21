The Good Doctor Season 5 Episode 11 Review: The Family

Dr. Andrews might have snagged himself the hospital presidency, but at what price?

On The Good Doctor Season 5 Episode 11, Lim and Glassman's resentment caused tension in the OR, and it seemed like Andrews was persona non grata as far as they were concerned.

But would it have gone down that way if he hadn't closed Glassman's clinic? Half of Glassman's anger toward him had to do with losing the one thing he still enjoyed as a doctor.

Glassman was upset because closing the clinic meant that low-income people would no longer have access to medical treatment, at least not at St. Bonaventure.

He's been passionate about that clinic for a while, so much so that allowing him to run it was the only card Salen had been able to play to get Glassman to consider not retiring.

Lim: You want a medal for finding your conscience at the very last minute?

Andrews: I was there when it counted.

Lim: You took her side even after the baby died and then you leveraged the situation so that you ended up in charge.

Permalink: You took her side even after the baby died and then you leveraged the situation so that you...

Permalink: You took her side even after the baby died and then you leveraged the situation so that you...

So Andrews' decision to cut it might have seemed like it was in the hospital's best interest, but it guaranteed that he and Glassman would butt heads.

And Glassman had parted ways with neurosurgery a long time ago, too, so forcing him back into it was a bad idea.

Andrews also got into a conflict with Morgan over the clinic. His decision to close it seemed to be an attempt to punish her for blowing the whistle on her own poor choice, which could have led to a lawsuit against the hospital.

Even when Morgan came up with a way to pay for the clinic and save lives at the same time, Andrews didn't budge until she convinced him that he needed to keep both her and Glassman happy.

Andrews may be ambitious, but he sucks at politics. He should have realized that his decisions as President weren't going to go down well, especially not when so many of his doctors already felt he betrayed them.

He thought all he had to do was reinstate Lim and praise Glassman's neurosurgical skills, and everything would be fine. How incredibly naive!

Lim went too far, too, though. Her justifiable anger at Andrews had an undue influence on her decisions.

She tried as hard as she could to avoid calling Andrews in on her amputation, and then when she was called away, she resented that he found a way to save the patient's arm.

Part of Lim's problem seemed to be that Andrews changed the surgical plan without talking to her first. But he had to make a split-second decision, and she wasn't available, so that wasn't fair.

In any case, saving the patient's arm seemed like a better outcome than Lim expected. No matter how upset she was with Andrews, insisting on the opposite of what he wanted to do didn't seem like the best way to make medical decisions.

There was more than enough resentment to go around. While everyone was angry at Andrews for siding with Salen, Lim also had a problem with Glassman, who she said put Shaun's needs above the hospital's.

I'm not sure that was true. Glassman did want to protect Shaun's career and was afraid Shaun would make rash decisions about this. But his problem during Salen's hospital leadership didn't seem specific to Shaun at all.

Glassman continually worried that going against Salen would accomplish nothing productive. He encouraged Lim to take the job at San Jose General and told Shaun to go along with Andrews' ideas instead of questioning them.

It seemed more like a generalized fear of the consequences of good doctors standing up to Salen than an attempt to protect Shaun at the expense of everyone else's interests.

In the end, Andrews apologized for believing Salen's lies, and everyone drank together, so all is forgiven for the moment. But will the peace last?

Elsewhere, Morgan's dedication to the nursing home patients and the clinic was a radical departure from her general self-centered nature.

I agreed with Park that she seemed like a different person. I get that she feels terrible about not telling that patient all the options in an attempt to curry favor with Salen. But people don't do complete 180s like that overnight.

Her standing up to Andrews was classic Morgan, though. Maybe she is a nicer person now because she's finally found her purpose. Let's hope so.

Finally, Shaun's attempt to keep a clingy little girl at arm's length was fascinating.

I agreed with him that he needed to keep professional boundaries. However, it's always harder to know where those lines are when dealing with young patients.

Isla needed an adult she could trust to lean on while her parents were in surgery and afterward. Something drew her to Shaun, so it was unsurprising that his past provided exactly what she needed to hear to be willing to see her dad.

At the same time, I couldn't help thinking that this whole scenario was unrealistic.

Patients, especially kids, aren't allowed to go wherever they please while in the hospital. They generally have to stay in their rooms and call a nurse if they need something.

And as much as Jordan made fun of Shaun's belief he should set boundaries with this kid, the operating scene proved he was right.

He froze up at a critical moment because he was afraid of making a mistake that permanently injured Isla.

That wouldn't have happened had he not had more affection for her than he realized.

Your turn, The Good Doctor fanatics. Hit the big, blue SHOW COMMENTS button and let us know what you thought of Shaun's little shadow and the spat between Andrews and everyone else.

Need a refresher to help you get your thoughts together? Then watch The Good Doctor online right here on TV Fanatic.

The Good Doctor airs on ABC on Mondays at 10 PM EST / PST.

The Family Review Editor Rating: 4.0 / 5.0 4.0 / 5.0

1

2

3

4

5 User Rating: 0.0 / 5.0

1

2

3

4

5

Unrated Unrated 4.0 / 5.0

Jack Ori is a senior staff writer for TV Fanatic. His debut young adult novel, Reinventing Hannah, is available on Amazon. Follow him on Twitter.