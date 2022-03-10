The Good Fight: Alan Cumming to Reprise Eli Role

The Good Fight is bringing another Good Wife alum into the mix.

TV Line reports that Alan Cumming will appear in the Paramount+ spinoff as Eli.

The stint will span two episodes, and focuses on Eli helping his daughter, Marissa, is now a full-fledged lawyer.

Fans have been clamoring for Cummings to step over to the spinoff ever since it was announced the spinoff had been ordered.

Eli is a fan favorite, and it will be fun to check back in with him after all these years.

He will also be reunited with many of his former allies, which should make for good TV.

News of the surprising arrival comes following the exciting announcement that Brooklyn Nine-Nine's Andre Braugher had joined the cast in the role of Ri'Chard Lane.

He is described as "a showman lawyer and rainmaker who is forced on Liz as a new name partner."

"A force of nature, Ri'Chard is a wild mix of brilliance, geniality, religion and joyful hedonism. In short, he's a handful."

"Our dream of an actor is always someone who can mix comedy and drama equally, and André Braugher is exactly that," said Robert and Michelle King, series co-creators, showrunners and executive producers.

"His work on 'Men of a Certain Age,' 'Brooklyn Nine-Nine' and 'Homicide' has been amazing and funny. We're ecstatic that he finally has time in his schedule to come play."

The Good Fight Season 6 has Diane feeling like she's going crazy, struggling with an uneasy sense of déjà vu, with everything from Roe v. Wade to voting rights to Cold War aggressions returning.

Meanwhile, the lawyers of Reddick & Associates wonder if the violence that they see all around them points to an impending civil war.

Cumming followed up The Good Wife with the lead role on Instinct, as well as roles on Prodigal Son, Schmigadoon!, and Briarpatch.

What are your thoughts on the big news?

Do you think it's the right time?

Hit the comments below.

The Good Fight returns this summer on Paramount+.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.