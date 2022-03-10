The Good Fight: Andre Braugher Joins Season 6 Cast

The Good Fight is adding another award-winning star to its Season 6 cast.

Paramount+ announced this week that André Braugher (Brooklyn Nine-Nine) will join the upcoming sixth season of the critically acclaimed drama.

What's more, the series is now set to return in the summer.

Braugher will star as Ri'Chard Lane, a showman lawyer and rainmaker who is forced on Liz as a new name partner.

A force of nature, Ri'Chard is a wild mix of brilliance, geniality, religion and joyful hedonism.

In short, he's a handful.

"Our dream of an actor is always someone who can mix comedy and drama equally, and André Braugher is exactly that," said Robert and Michelle King, series co-creators, showrunners and executive producers.

"His work on 'Men of a Certain Age,' 'Brooklyn Nine-Nine' and 'Homicide' has been amazing and funny. We're ecstatic that he finally has time in his schedule to come play."

Braugher is coming off an eight-season run on NBC's hit comedy Brooklyn Nine-Nine as Captain Ray Holt.

He won two Critics Choice Awards for Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series and received four Emmy Award nominations for his role.

Braugher also won an Emmy Award and received a Golden Globe nomination for his starring role in FX's mini-series Thief.

In addition to his success on television, Braugher can be seen in numerous feature films including Baytown Outlaws, Salt, Passengers, The Mist, Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer, and Poseidon, among others.

Braugher is also an established stage star, having performed for the New York Shakespeare festival in "Measure for Measure," "Twelfth Night," and "Henry V," earning him an Obie Award for the titular role.

The Good Fight Season 6 has Diane feeling like she's going crazy, struggling with an uneasy sense of déjà vu, with everything from Roe v. Wade to voting rights to Cold War aggressions returning.

Meanwhile, the lawyers of Reddick & Associates wonder if the violence that they see all around them points to an impending civil war.

The Good Fight joins an impressive 2022 slate that includes Halo, EVIL, iCarly, The Offer, as well as several entries in the Star Trek universe.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.