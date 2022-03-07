The Muppets Mayhem Nabs Series Order at Disney+

The Muppets are staging another comeback.

Per The Hollywood Reporter, Disney+ has handed out a series order to The Muppets Mayhem.

The series follows the Electric Mayhem Band as they work on their first-ever album.

Lilly Singh is attached to play Nora, "the junior A&R executive who is tasked with managing and wrangling the band that originally debuted" in the pilot for The Muppet Show back in 1975.

The project comes from The Goldbergs creator Adam F. Goldberg, Bill Barretta, and Jeff Yorkes based on characters created by Him Henson.

The latest series chronicles The Electric Mayhem Band as they go on an epic musical journey to finally record their first studio album.

With the help of Nora, the old-school Muppet band comes face to face with the current day music scene as they try to finally go platinum.

“We are so excited to bring the story of The Electric Mayhem Band to the front and center of this new series, said Lightbody, senior vp at Disney Live Entertainment and The Muppets Studios.

"They’ve been entertaining audiences since The Muppet Show, which debuted 45 years ago, so it’s wonderful that these characters are finally getting to play lead rather than supporting roles."

“Adam F. Goldberg is our resident Muppet enthusiast at Signature and getting to play in the sandbox with Bill, a longtime Muppet performer, as well as these beloved characters was a dream come true for him, Bill and Jeff,” said ABC Signature president Jonnie Davis.

“Their take is fresh, fun, musical and of course, hilarious. We couldn’t be happier to be the studio that is helping them get the band back together.”

“The Muppets are renowned for quality, creativity and unrivaled, fun storytelling for the whole family,” said Davis, Disney Branded Television president.

“We are thrilled to have Adam, Bill and Jeff at the helm to bring all of these iconic and great new characters to life in fresh and dynamic ways.”

There have been several other iterations of The Muppets. At Disney+, Muppets Haunted Mansion was released in October 2021.

A short-form series titled Muppets Now dropped the previous summer.

Adam Horowitz, Edward Kitsis, and Josh Gad were revealed to be working on a series based on The Muppets Take Manhattan for the streamer, but it was not picked up to series.

