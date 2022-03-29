The Staircase Trailer: Colin Firth and Toni Collette Lead True Crime Limited Series

The Staircase was one of the biggest documentary series when it launched, so a dramatization was inevitable.

HBO Max on Tuesday dropped a first look at the eight-episode limited series that stars Colin Firth and Toni Collette.

Based on a true story, the series explores the life of Michael Peterson (Firth), his sprawling North Carolina family, and the suspicious death of his wife, Kathleen Peterson (Collette).

The dramatization takes viewers back to 200.

Several headlines about the couple's relationship came to light during the court case, but interest in the case was piqued again with a Netflix documentary series released in 2018.

“It’s my life on the line, and I want to tell my story,” Firth says during the teaser.

“And I promise you, when we are on the other side of this, things will be better. To la familia, and to the ones we miss.”

Starring alongside Colin Firth and Toni Collette are Michael Stuhlbarg, Juliette Binoche, Dane DeHaan, Olivia DeJonge, Rosemarie DeWitt, Tim Guinee, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Sophie Turner, Vincent Vermignon, Odessa Young, and Parker Posey.

The series is set to launch May 5, with a three-episode launch, and new episodes will launch weekly.

The title of the series comes because Peterson claims his wife Kathleen fell to her death from the stairs of their home.

However, many believe there was a more grisly end for Kathleen that was being concealed.

Created by Antonio Campos, The Staircase is co-produced by Annapurna Television.

Written and executive produced by Antonio Campos and Maggie Cohn, who also serve as showrunners. Campos directed six episodes and Leigh Janiak directed two episodes.

The cast is fantastic, and there's always a lot of excitement for this kind of drama because most viewers will be familiar with the case.

Check out the teaser below and hit the comments with your thoughts.

Will you watch this dramatization?

