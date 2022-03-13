The Umbrella Academy Season 3: Premiere Date, Teaser Revealed!

The Umbrella Academy will be back in session in the summer.

Showrunner Steve Blackman confirmed Sunday at SXSW that the beloved drama will premiere its long-delayed third season Wednesday, June 22.

The new season will premiere a little under two years after the launch of The Umbrella Academy Season 2.

"After putting a stop to 1963’s doomsday, the Umbrella Academy return home to the present, convinced they prevented the initial apocalypse and fixed this godforsaken timeline once and for all," reads the logline for the new season.

"But after a brief moment of celebration, they realize things aren’t exactly (okay, not at all) how they left them."

"Enter the Sparrow Academy. Smart, stylish, and about as warm as a sea of icebergs, the Sparrows immediately clash with the Umbrellas in a violent face-off that turns out to be the least of everyone’s concerns."

"Navigating challenges, losses, and surprises of their own – and dealing with an unidentified destructive entity wreaking havoc in the Universe (something they may have caused) — now all they need to do is convince Dad’s new and possibly better family to help them put right what their arrival made wrong," the synopsis continues.

"Will they find a way back to their pre-apocalyptic lives? Or is this new world about to reveal more than just a hiccup in the timeline?"

The cast of The Umbrella Academy Season 3 includes Elliot Page, Tom Hopper, David Castañeda, Robert Sheehan, Aidan Gallagher, Emmy Raver-Lampman, and Justin H. Min.

Also starring is Colm Feore, Ritu Arya, Justin Cornwell, Britne Oldford, Jake Epstein, Genesis Rodriguez, Cazzie David, and Javon ‘Wanna’ Walton.

News of the premiere date was also shared alongside a teaser that showcases our first footage of The Umbrella Academy Season 3.

Watch below.

Looks like a lot of fun, right?

The episode titles, for Season 3 are “Meet the Family,” “World’s Biggest Ball of Twine,” “Pocket Full of Lightning,” “Kugelblitz,” “Kindest Cut,” “Marigold,” “Auf Wiedersehen,” “Wedding at the End of the World,” “Six Bells,” and “Oblivion.”

What are your thoughts on the teaser and premiere date?

Hit the comments, TV Fanatics.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.