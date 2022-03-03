TV Ratings: Chicago Fire Rises to Take Demo Crown

It was another dominant night for NBC's One Chicago line-up on Wednesday.

Chicago Fire (6.7 million/0.8 rating) inched up to take the win in the demo for the night.

Before that, Chicago Med (6.9 million/0.7 rating) was steady as a rock.

Chicago P.D. closed out the night in dominant fashion with 5.7 million viewers and a 0.7 rating.

Dick Wolf's hold on viewers continues!

Over on The CW, Legends of Tomorrow (0.5 million/0.1 rating) and Batwoman (0.4 million/0.1 rating) closed out their latest seasons on a steady note.

On a worrying note, The CW has yet to confirm the fate of any of its scripted series as the network remains up for sale.

Worry not, there's a good chance the superhero shows will get closure on HBO Max should they lose their spot on the broadcast network.

The Amazing Race surged to 3.8 million viewers and a 0.7 rating, hitting multi-week highs with its season finale.

Love them or hate them, but the CBS reality shows are resonating with viewers.

ABC's rotation of The Goldbergs (3.2 million/0.5 rating), The Wonder Years (2.2 million/0.3 rating), Home Economics (1.8 million/0.2 rating), A Million Little Things (1.7 million/0.2 rating), and The Conners (3.2 million/0.4 rating) were all on the down side.

