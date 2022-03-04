TV Ratings: Law & Order Revival Sinks

The Law & Order revival got off to a winning start last week, but the series took a massive dip in its second week.

Law & Order: Season 21 Episode 2 had 4.3 million total viewers and a 0.4 rating.

A week ago, the series returned after a lengthy hiatus with 5.8 million viewers and a 0.7 rating -- helping it tie for the top spot on the night.

NBC probably expected a better hold week-to-week, but we'll need to wait to see how the show holds up in the coming weeks.

More people could have caught it on streaming this week, so time will tell.

Law & Order: SVU (4.4 million/0.6 rating) inched down a tenth, while Law & Order: Organized Crime was steady at 3.1 million viewers and a 0.5 rating.

ABC's Station 19 (4.3 million/0.6 rating) and Grey's Anatomy (3.8 million/0.6 rating) were down a bit from their midseason launches, while Big Sky (2.3 million/0.3 rating) was steady.

The network would be wise to try a new drama out of Grey's Anatomy in the fall.

Big Sky has proven to be a strong performer in delayed viewing, but people are not watching live.

Young Sheldon (6.2 million/0.6 rating), Ghosts (5.4 million/0.5 rating), and B Positive (4.6 million/0.4 rating) were steady, while United States of Al (3.9 million/0.3 rating) and Buil (3.9 million/0.3 rating) came down significantly.

Over on The CW, Walker (0.9 million/0.1 rating) was steady, while Legacies (0.4 million/0.1 rating) perked up in total viewers.

FOX went with the finale of Joe Millionaire, which inched down to 1.3 million viewers and a 0.2 rating.

Call Me Kat (1.2 million/0.2 rating) and Pivoting (0.7 million/0.1 rating), which are both waiting to be canceled, were down.

