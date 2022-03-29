TV Ratings: NCIS: Hawai'i Gets Crossover Boost

CBS joined two worlds on Monday night, and the numbers call the move a hit!

NCIS: Hawai'i surged to 5.9 million viewers, marking its best numbers since its series premiere in September.

The demo tally came in at a 0.5, right on par with its season average.

NCIS managed 6.6 million viewers and a 0.5, while The Neighborhood (5.3 million/0.6 rating) and Bob Hearts Abishola (5 million/0.5 rating) were both steady.

Over on ABC, American Idol (5.5 million/0.7 rating) and The Good Doctor (3.8 million/0.4 rating) were both steady.

Over on FOX, it was a down night for both 9-1-1 (4.8 million/0.6 rating) and 9-1-1: Lone Star (3.8 million/0.5 rating).

American Song Contest slipped from its weak launch, plunging 40% in the demo.

The new reality series managed just 1.8 million viewers and a 0.3 rating.

The Endgame was at 1.4 million viewers and a 0.2, and at this stage, there's no chance it will be renewed.

The CW's All American (0.6 million/0.2 rating) was steady, but Homecoming (0.4 million/0.1 rating) was down a bit.

The parent series is renewed, but the spinoff is on the bubble.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.