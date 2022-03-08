TV Ratings: NCIS: Hawai'i Recovers From Series Lows, The Endgame Inches Closer to Extinction

As we inch closer to upfronts, it's becoming clear what shows are making cases for renewal.

We'll start with the biggest draw of the night.

The Bachelor inched up to 3.4 million viewers, and a 0.8 rating in the demo for its annual Women Tell All special.

Tonight, the action moves to the Fantasy Suites, and there's no telling what will go down.

The Good Doctor closed out the night for ABC at 3.4 million viewers and a 0.4 rating in the demo.

The medical drama is a significant improvement on Promised Land, which struggled out of the gate.

Over on CBS, NCIS: Hawai'i bounced back from its series low, perking up to 5.2 million viewers and a 0.4 rating.

The series has an NCIS crossover coming up, which will be sure to move the needle in the right direction.

Speaking of the mothership series, it had 7.2 million viewers and a 0.5 rating, easily winning the night in viewers.

The Neighborhood (5.8 million/0.6 rating) and Bob Hearts Abishola (5.6 million/0.5 rating) were both steady for CBS.

FOX's 9-1-1: Lone Star (5 million/0.6 rating) and The Cleaning Lady (2.9 million/0.4 rating) were both steady for the network.

They are both awaiting renewals at this stage, and they should get them in due course.

NBC's America's Got Talent Extreme did 3.1 million viewers and a 0.5 rating -- relatively steady week-to-week.

The Endgame, however, slipped even further in week three, sliding to just 1.8 million viewers and a 0.2 rating.

Over on The CW, All American was up in the demo to a 0.2, along with 0.6 million viewers.

All American Homecoming held up, pulling in 0.4 million viewers and a 0.1 rating.

What are your thoughts on the numbers?

Hit the comments below.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.