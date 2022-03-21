TV Ratings: Riverdale Barely Registers on New Night, The Equalizer Surges

Riverdale is embracing the supernatural, but it looks like viewers are no longer embracing the show.

Riverdale Season 6 Episode 6 managed 245,000 viewers in its new Sunday night timeslot.

In the demo, the drama was at a 0.1 rating.

The series was once the crown jewel of the network's schedule, but the numbers of late have been downright worrying.

Among the 16 scripted shows the network has aired this season, Riverdale comes in at #15 in live + same-day results.

March followed Riverdale at 103,000 viewers and a 0.0 rating.

Over on CBS, The Equalizer picked up considerable steam for a high-stakes installment.

The Queen Latifah-led drama had 7.9 million viewers and a 0.8 rating in the demo, emerging as the top draw in the demo.

NCIS: Los Angeles was also up, drawing 6.3 million viewers and a 0.6 rating.

S.W.A.T. closed out the night for CBS with 4.7 million viewers and a 0.5 rating.

It's possible the CBS numbers could be inflated due to sports because the numbers for all three shows are above average.

The Weakest Link on NBC managed 1.8 million viewers and a 0.2 rating -- a small improvement in viewers over the premiere.

An Audience with Adele bumped Transplant's regularly scheduled episode.

Adele's special managed 2.1 million viewers and a 0.3 rating.

ABC's American Idol slumped 40% in the demo week-to-week, managing 5.2 million viewers and a 0.6 rating.

Step Into the Movies launched with 3.1 million viewers and a 0.3 rating.

FOX's Animation Domination consisted of The Simpsons (1 million/0.3 rating), The Great North (0.8 million/0.2 rating), Bob's Burgers (1 million/0.3 rating), and Family Guy (1.1 million/0.3 rating).

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.