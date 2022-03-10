TV Ratings: Survivor and The Masked Singer Slip, One Chicago Leads the Night

It was a night of premieres for the broadcast networks, with the season debuts of Survivor, The Masked Singer, and Kung Fu, as well as the series premiere of Domino Masters.

Survivor Season 42 got underway with 4.7 million viewers and a 0.8 rating in the demo -- down from September's previous debut (6.3 million/1.1 rating in the demo).

The series has already been renewed, and CBS touted strong streaming numbers, so it's likely more people are watching via Paramount+ than before.

Over on FOX, the season debut of The Masked Singer came in at 3.9 million viewers and a 0.8 rating.

The reality series dipped from its previous cycle premiere in the fall (4.7 million/1.1 rating).

The debut of Domino Masters had 1.6 million viewers and a 0.4 rating in the demo.

The Flash returned from an extended hiatus at series lows of 0.6 million viewers and a 0.1 rating.

Kung Fu returned for its second season at 0.6 million viewers and a 0.1 rating -- way down from last year's premiere, but the show is steady vs. its prior average in the demo.

Over on NBC, it was another dominant night with Chicago Med (6.9 million viewers/0.8 rating), Chicago Fire (6.9 million viewers/0.9 rating, and Chicago P.D. (6.2 million/0.8 rating).

All three shows were up a tenth vs. last week.

A Million Little Things capped off a night of repeats on ABC at 1.8 million viewers and a 0.2 rating -- rising a bit in total viewers.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.