TV Ratings: The Cleaning Lady Makes Strong Case for Renewal, The Bachelor Soars

FOX's freshman hit The Cleaning Lady wrapped on Monday on a steady note.

The Cleaning Lady Season 1 Episode 10 managed 2.8 million viewers and a 0.4 rating, remaining steady as a rock for the network.

It followed 9-1-1: Lone Star, which managed 4.5 million viewers and a 0.5 rating.

Lone Star moves back to 9 p.m. next week when 9-1-1 returns from its midseason hiatus.

Over on ABC, The Bachelor perked up to 4.3 million viewers and a 1.0 rating with the first part of its season finale.

The Good Doctor, meanwhile, was steady at 3.6 million viewers and a 0.4 rating.

The Neighborhood (5.6 million/0.6 rating) and Bob Hearts Abishola (5.6 million/0.6 rating) were each steady for CBS, but NCIS (7.3 million/0.6 rating) and NCIS: Hawai'i (5 million/0.4 rating) lost a tenth apiece.

NBC's America's Got Talent Extreme wrapped with 3 million viewers and a 0.4 rating to reach a series low, but freshman entry The Endgame (2 million/0.3 rating) inched up.

The CW went with All American (0.7 million/0.2 rating) and All American Homecoming (0.5 million/0.1 rating) -- both of which picked up steam in total viewers.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.