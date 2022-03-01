TV Ratings: The Endgame Slides

NBC's latest drama is not holding up as well as expected.

The Endgame slipped 35% in the demo and total viewers in week two, drawing 2.1 million total viewers and a 0.3 rating.

Before that, America's Got Talent: Extreme also took a hit, dipping to 3.2 million viewers and a 0.5 rating.

Looks like the decision to scale back The Voice has caused considerable erosion on the night for the network.

NCIS returned on CBS with 6.9 million viewers and a 0.5 rating, on par with its recent results.

Spinoff NCIS: Hawai'i was on the downside, dipping to 4.4 million viewers and a 0.3 rating.

The Neighborhood (5.6 million/0.6 rating) and Bob Hearts Abishola (5.3 million/0.5 rating) were both on par with their season averages.

All American dipped to season lows across the board, drawing 560,000 viewers and a 0.1 rating.

All American: Homecoming (0.4 million/0.1 rating) was down in total viewers yet steady in the demo.

There was nothing unusual to report for FOX, with 9-1-1: Lone Star (4.7 million/0.6 rating) and The Cleaning Lady (2.6 million/0.4 rating) steady.

The Bachelor topped the night in the demo, while The Good Doctor drastically improved upon Promised Land.

What did you watch on the night?

Hit the comments.

Remember, you can watch TV online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.