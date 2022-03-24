TV Ratings: The Flash, Kung Fu Rebound

It was a decent night for The CW thanks to a surge in the ratings for a pair of freshly renewed dramas.

The Flash secured 722,000 total viewers and a 0.2 rating, showcasing growth in viewers of almost 30%.

Kung Fu soared 35% to 633,000 viewers and a 0.1 rating, posting a season high in viewers for the Olivia Ling-led drama.

The CW renewed both shows earlier this week, alongside five other shows.

Over on CBS, Good Sam's One Tree Hill reunion failed to move the needle much in the ratings.

The freshman drama managed just 2.1 million viewers and a 0.2 rating.

Survivor started the night off for CBS with 5.2 million viewers and a 0.8 rating, while week two of Beyond the Edge managed 2.9 million viewers and a 0.4 rating.

The retention from Survivor is not good, but a 0.4 is not that bad for a cheap reality series.

Over on FOX, The Masked Singer (3.9 million/0.7 rating) and Domino Masters (2 million/0.4 rating) were both stable.

ABC's The Goldbergs (2.9 million/0.5 rating) and A Million Little Things (1.8 million/0.3 rating) were each up a tenth, but The Wonder Years (2 million/0.3 rating), The Conners (3 million/0.4 rating), and Home Economics (1.9 million/0.3 rating) were steady.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.