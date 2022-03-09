Vikings Valhalla Renewed for Two Seasons at Netflix

Netflix is in it for the long haul with Vikings: Valhalla.

The streamer on Wednesday confirmed a renewal for Vikings: Valhalla Seasons 2 and 3, just weeks after its series debut.

The series premiered on February 25 and ranks #1 on the Netflix Top 10 for the week of 2/28 with 113.38M hours viewed, making the Top 10 in 90 countries.

The series garnered 80.5M hours viewed during its first two days the week prior bringing it to an impressive 194M hours viewed in its first nine days.

A renewal was not a surprise since Netflix initially ordered 24 episodes, so splitting it up into three seasons appears to be the way forward.

The series chronicles the heroic adventures of some of the most famous Vikings who ever lived — the legendary explorer Leif Eriksson (Sam Corlett), his fiery and headstrong sister Freydis Eriksdotter (Frida Gustavsson), and the ambitious Nordic prince Harald Sigurdsson (Leo Suter).

As tensions between the Vikings and the English royals reach a bloody breaking point and as the Vikings themselves clash over their conflicting Christian and pagan beliefs, these three Vikings begin an epic journey that will take them across oceans and through battlefields, from Kattegat to England and beyond, as they fight for survival and glory.

Jeb Stuart, Vikings: Valhalla Creator, Showrunner, Executive Producer said the following: “Fans of Valhalla -- THANK YOU to the millions of you who have watched (and rewatched!) Season One."

"The numbers have been mind-boggling and beyond my wildest expectations."

"I’m thrilled to be able to confirm that we wrapped and are already editing Season Two and that production will start soon on Season Three."

"While the storylines for Leif, Freydis, Harald, Olaf, Canute and the rest of our amazing cast are secret, I can say without hesitation that their journeys will be even more epic than what you've seen so far. SKÅL!!!”

Added Peter Friedlander, Head of US/Canada Scripted Series, Netflix:

"The fans have spoken and we couldn't be more thrilled than to bring them more of the epic adventure and heart-pounding action they love."

"Jeb Stuart has masterfully taken this beloved saga 125 years into the future and introduced a whole new generation of Vikings and stories that have resonated with new and existing fans all over the world."

"There is plenty more to avenge and more battles to fight!"

Production on Vikings: Valhalla Season 2 is complete, so there's a good chance we'll get new episodes fairly soon.

The third season will go into production later this year.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.