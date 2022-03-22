Watch 9-1-1: Lone Star Online: Season 3 Episode 11

at .

Did the team manage to avoid a bio-hazard?

On 9-1-1: Lone Star Season 3 Episode 11, Catherine received a package at the governor's office that raised a lot of suspicions.

Treating a Knight - 9-1-1: Lone Star Season 3 Episode 10

Meanwhile, Grace and Carlos teamed up to investigate a prank call that turned deadly.

Did they manage to find out the truth and serve some justice?

Elsewhere, Athena stopped by to help the team.

Watch 9-1-1: Lone Star Season 3 Episode 11 Online

Use the video above to watch 9-1-1: Lone Star online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: ,

9-1-1: Lone Star Season 3 Episode 11 Quotes

Grace: Carlos, you've got skills, but you also got something else.
Carlos: You.
Grace: You've got rage.

Judd: Grace, it's not your job to be suspicious. It's your job to help somebody.
Grace: I didn't help anybody. I got that man killed.

9-1-1: Lone Star Season 3 Episode 11

9-1-1: Lone Star Season 3 Episode 11 Photos

Prank Call -tall - 9-1-1: Lone Star Season 3 Episode 11
Bar Fighting -tall - 9-1-1: Lone Star Season 3 Episode 11
Discharge -tall - 9-1-1: Lone Star Season 3 Episode 11
Comforting Catherine -tall - 9-1-1: Lone Star Season 3 Episode 11
Flowers from Hell -tall - 9-1-1: Lone Star Season 3 Episode 11
Drinks at the Honky Tonk Bar -tall - 9-1-1: Lone Star Season 3 Episode 11
  1. 9-1-1: Lone Star
  2. 9-1-1: Lone Star Season 3
  3. 9-1-1: Lone Star Season 3 Episode 11
  4. Watch 9-1-1: Lone Star Online: Season 3 Episode 11